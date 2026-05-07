Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » History Says Now Is the Time to Buy These 2 Brilliant Stocks

History Says Now Is the Time to Buy These 2 Brilliant Stocks

These two resilient TSX stocks could be smart long-term buys while market uncertainty creates opportunities.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) continues to deliver steady growth with strong recurring demand and expanding profit margins.
  • Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is benefiting from resilient consumer demand and disciplined international expansion.
  • Both TSX-listed companies have defensive business models that could help investors build long-term wealth.
10 stocks we like better than Dollarama

Despite starting 2026 on a solid note, the TSX Composite Index has seen heightened volatility in recent months due mainly to escalating geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, global trade tensions, and macroeconomic uncertainties. While market pullbacks make investors nervous, history suggests that periods of uncertainty often create the best buying opportunities. When quality businesses temporarily lose momentum along with the broader market, Foolish investors get a chance to buy strong companies at more attractive valuations.

In this article, I’ll highlight two resilient TSX stocks that I believe are currently undervalued and could deliver strong returns in the years ahead.

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books

Source: Getty Images

Waste Connections stock

In an uncertain market environment, businesses built around essential services tend to perform well – and that’s exactly where Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) has carved its niche over the years. The company provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and renewable fuels services to around nine million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across the United States and Canada.

WCN stock currently trades at $209.40 per share after a 13% year-to-date decline, giving the company a market cap of $53 billion. That recent decline could be creating an attractive entry point for long-term investors. Waste Connections also offers a small quarterly dividend with a 0.9% yield.

In the first quarter, the company’s revenue climbed 6.4% year-over-year (YoY) to US$2.4 billion. Its net profit reached US$219 million for the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 8% YoY to US$769 million. Strong execution and strategic acquisitions continued to support this financial growth despite challenging conditions.

Waste Connections has also shown impressive resilience amid geopolitical uncertainty and weather-related disruptions. Its operational consistency remains one of its biggest strengths. Moreover, the company still has multiple long-term growth drivers. It’s increasing its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology investments to improve efficiency across operations. It also expects another active year for acquisitions in 2026, backed by a strong pipeline of potential deals.

Combined with its ongoing share repurchases and dividend payments, these initiatives position Waste Connections stock as a reliable long-term compounder for investors seeking stability and growth.

Dollarama stock

Companies that thrive on value tend to hold up well when uncertainty rises, and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has consistently proven its strength in that environment. This discount retailer operates more than 1,691 stores across Canada while also expanding internationally through its Dollarcity operations and The Reject Shop banner in Australia.

At the time of writing, DOL stock closed at $174.51, with a market cap of nearly $48 billion. Despite its defensive business model, its shares have slipped nearly 15% so far in 2026, making them look cheap to buy for the long term.

In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended February 1, 2026), Dollarama’s sales surged 11.7% YoY to $2.1 billion with the help of strong comparable store sales growth and continued store expansion. Its adjusted quarterly EBITDA reached $711.5 million, reflecting a healthy margin of 33.9%.

Even with unfavourable weather affecting store traffic, the company continued to attract customers with its affordable pricing and value-focused offerings. In the latest quarter, Dollarama added 75 net new stores in Canada and opened seven additional stores in Australia under The Reject Shop banner. Its international expansion efforts could accelerate its financial growth in the coming years.

Overall, consumers continue looking for affordable everyday products, and that trend could persist regardless of economic conditions. Combined with strong operations and consistent returns to shareholders, Dollarama remains one of the strongest stocks on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Dollarama and Waste Connections. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Look Strong Even if Consumers Pull Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When consumers tighten budgets, staples and housing-linked cash flow can hold up better than discretionary spending.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Thrive as the TSX Shifts Gears

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the TSX rotation broadens beyond defensives, these three names have catalysts that could matter more as confidence improves.

Read more »

truck transport on highway
Tech Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 50 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how Canadians are using their TFSA to build significant savings. Explore key statistics and strategies for success.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn Volatility Into Opportunity

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Volatility can create opportunities, but these three TSX names each bring a different kind of “real-world” support: hard assets, essential…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

Why I’d Buy These 3 TSX Stocks Before Summer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Summer setups can look best when they combine steady demand, real catalysts, and enough financial strength to handle noise.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Still Look Cheap After the Market Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After a rally, “cheap” can mean misunderstood – and these two TSX names are being priced on very different worries.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Win Big From Canada’s Energy Strength

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s energy edge includes both “toll-road” infrastructure and the nuclear fuel supply chain — and these two TSX stocks capture…

Read more »

woman considering the future
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Look Like Smart Long-Term Buys Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three TSX dividend names offer staying power in very different ways: media tech, gold production, and real-asset development.

Read more »