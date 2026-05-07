A Magnificent Stock That I’m “Never” Selling

This magnificent stock has solid growth potential led long-term demand trends and ability to deliver profitable growth.

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The company is benefiting from record backlog levels, recurring maintenance contracts, and continued wins across transportation, defense, and public infrastructure sectors.

Bird Construction is a solid long-term buy-and-hold stock, as it is well-positioned to benefit from the country’s infrastructure boom.

One of the best strategies for creating wealth is to buy high-quality Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals and hold them through market cycles. This long-term buy-and-hold approach allows investors to benefit from compounding while reducing the risks associated with market timing and short-term volatility.

Canadians should look for companies with solid growth potential, led by long-term demand trends and the ability to expand profitably across different economic environments.

With that background, here is a magnificent stock to buy and never sell.

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A magnificent TSX to buy and never sell

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is an attractive long-term stock for creating wealth. It is one of Canada’s leading construction and maintenance firms, well-positioned to benefit from the country’s infrastructure boom.

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Bird Construction operates across a wide range of sectors, including industrial, infrastructure, and commercial building projects. This diversified exposure gives the company multiple avenues for growth while reducing dependence on any single market.

Bird is also expanding its nuclear portfolio, strengthening its role in Canada’s long-term nuclear energy programs. At the same time, its growing focus on recurring maintenance revenue supports more stable and predictable growth.

Another key advantage is the company’s strategy of pursuing accretive acquisitions. These acquisitions enhance Bird’s self-perform capabilities, create new business opportunities, and help drive both revenue growth and margin expansion.

Bird Construction has steadily increased its market presence and financial performance. Investors have already benefited significantly, with the stock surging roughly 622% over the past three years. Despite this remarkable rally, the growth story may be far from over.

Bird continues to win major contracts across diverse industries, while its collaborative contracting approach improves project execution and profitability. Importantly, the company also maintains a strong project backlog, giving it solid revenue visibility and supporting future earnings growth.

With Canada expected to continue investing heavily in infrastructure modernization, energy transition initiatives, and essential public projects, Bird Construction appears well-positioned to benefit from these long-term trends.

Bird Construction could deliver significant growth and returns

Bird Construction entered 2026 with exceptional momentum, backed by a record combined backlog of $11.1 billion, including $5.1 billion in secured backlog and another $6 billion in pending backlog. This provides strong revenue visibility. While some Industrial work programs faced delays earlier, Bird’s revenue growth is expected to accelerate from the second quarter as those headwinds ease.

The company is also likely to benefit from its $1 billion in new Industrial maintenance awards and contract renewals, adding long-term recurring revenue over the next five years. Importantly, the company’s project mix remains balanced, with stronger average margins than a year ago, supporting sustained profitability.

Demand across Bird’s industrial, buildings, and infrastructure segments remains healthy. The company is consistently winning more projects than it completes, reflecting strong client relationships, solid execution capabilities, and sustained growth. Its focus on resilient sectors such as transportation infrastructure, social infrastructure, defence, and export-related projects positions the business well to benefit from Canada’s nation-building initiatives.

Bird also maintains a strong balance sheet and generates healthy cash flow, which gives it the financial flexibility to execute its large backlog while pursuing strategic tuck-in acquisitions across Canada.

Overall, Bird appears well-positioned for steady, long-term growth. Moreover, its steady dividend payments enhance shareholders’ returns. In short, Bird Construction is a reliable long-term buy-and-hold stock.