3 Premium TSX Dividend Stocks Worth Loading Up On

These three premium TSX dividend stocks remain among the best bets for long-term investors seeking stable total returns.

As we kick off 2025, Canadian investors have a golden opportunity to position their portfolios for long-term growth and income. The Toronto Stock Exchange is home to a treasure trove of dividend-paying stocks that offer stability, consistent income, and the potential for capital appreciation.

Among the many options available, three standout names deserve special attention this January. These stocks combine strong fundamentals, attractive yields, and long-term growth potential, making them top picks for dividend-focused investors. Let us have a look at why you must invest in these stocks.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a cornerstone of North America’s energy infrastructure, with an extensive network of pipelines that transport oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Despite the ongoing energy transition toward renewable sources, Enbridge remains indispensable due to the sheer scale and necessity of its infrastructure.

Enbridge has a stellar track record of dividend growth, boasting 28 consecutive years of increases. As of January 2025, the stock offers a dividend yield north of 6%, making it one of the most attractive dividend stocks available on the TSX.

Enbridge is also well-positioned to benefit from investments in renewable energy. With projects in offshore wind and solar power gaining traction, the company is steadily diversifying its revenue streams. Furthermore, its strategic acquisitions and expansions in LNG infrastructure enhance its long-term growth outlook.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a leading utility company with operations spanning Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company focuses on regulated electricity and natural gas transmission, which ensures steady and predictable cash flows. The defensive nature of Fortis makes it an ideal choice for risk-averse investors seeking reliable income.

Fortis is a Dividend Aristocrat with a remarkable 51-year streak of annual dividend increases. Its current yield of approximately 4% is underpinned by a robust capital investment program aimed at modernizing its grid and integrating renewable energy sources. The company’s management has also guided 4-6% annual dividend growth through 2030, signalling a continued commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Investments in smart grid technology and clean energy infrastructure position the company to thrive in a decarbonizing world. Furthermore, its geographic and operational diversification reduces risk and enhances stability.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a leading integrated energy company with operations in oil sands production, refining, and retail. Its integrated business model allows it to capture value across the energy supply chain, providing resilience during periods of oil price volatility. With crude oil prices holding steady, Suncor is well-poised to generate substantial free cash flow in 2025.

Suncor’s dividend yield is currently around 4%, making it a compelling choice for income-seeking investors. After experiencing challenges during the pandemic, Suncor has made significant strides in streamlining operations and reducing costs. These improvements have strengthened its ability to sustain and grow its dividend.

Suncor’s renewed focus on operational efficiency and disciplined capital spending is paying off. The company also invests in low-carbon technologies and renewable fuels, aligning its strategy with long-term energy trends. As global energy demand recovers, the company’s diverse asset base and cost-efficient operations position Suncor for strong financial performance over the long term. That’s my view, at least.