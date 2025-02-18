3 Top Industrial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

The Canadian industrial sector is a cornerstone of economic growth, and 2025 promises exciting opportunities for growth-oriented investors. Amidst infrastructure expansion, space innovation, and essential services demand, three TSX industrial stocks stand out: Bird Construction (TSX:BDT), MDA Space (TSX:MDA), and K-Bro Linen (TSX:KBL). These growth stocks combine strong financials, strategic growth initiatives, and undervalued potential, making them compelling picks this year.

Bird Construction (BDT) stock: Building Canada’s future

Bird Construction isn’t just another construction company—it’s increasingly a national powerhouse shaping Canada’s energy transition and infrastructure modernization. The $1.3 billion industrial sector company has cemented its role in industrial, commercial, and civil projects, from renewable energy hubs to smart city initiatives.

The company’s secret sauce? A disciplined focus on high-margin projects and strategic acquisitions. Recent buys like NorCan (an Alberta electrical services leader) and Jacob Bros expanded its capabilities and market reach. The construction company has closed five strategic acquisitions during the past four years.

Financially, Bird Construction is firing on all cylinders. Revenue growth averaged 23.4% since 2019, with earnings per share (EPS) surging 63.8% annually. Even more impressive is its surging backlog—up 36% year over year to $3.8 billion—which provides visibility for over a year of revenue without new contracts. Add recurring revenue from long-term master service agreements, and BDT’s cash flow stability becomes clear.

Management forecasts 10-12% annual organic revenue growth through 2027, paired with margin expansion and a 24% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA).

Despite the stock’s recent dip, Bird Construction’s fundamentals scream opportunity. A forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of nine and a P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.3 suggest significant undervaluation relative to its growth trajectory.

Further, BDT stock pays monthly dividends that have soared by 215% since 2022. The current dividend should yield 3.6% annually, giving investors a blend of growth, income, and exposure to infrastructure megatrends.

MDA Space: Astronomical growth stock

The global space economy is booming, projected to triple to US$1.5 trillion by 2040, and MDA Space is Canadian investors’ ticket to this orbital opportunity. Known for iconic projects like the Canadarm, MDA is now a leader in satellite systems, robotics, and Earth observation. Its $4.6 billion backlog—boosted by a recent $1.1 billion Globalstar contract—reflects soaring demand for space infrastructure.

MDA’s growth story is accelerating. Third quarter 2024 revenue spiked 38% year over year with strong free cash flow growth. The Globalstar deal, part of Apple’s push into satellite-to-device communications, highlights MDA’s role in cutting-edge tech. Meanwhile, NASA’s Artemis Accords—now backed by 47 nations—signal long-term demand for space exploration partnerships, and MDA could scoop some extra multi-million-dollar deals.

Valuation-wise, MDA stock trades at a reasonable forward P/E of 19.8. While not too cheap, the stock’s growth runway justifies the price. With 900 new hires in 2024 and a $750 million backlog boost from Globalstar, MDA is scaling up to meet growing demand.

For growth-seeking investors eyeing the next economic frontiers, MDA stock offers exposure to a space sector where Canada punches above its weight.

K-Bro Linen stock: Clean growth in essential services

Healthcare and hospitality businesses might not sound glamorous, but K-Bro Linen stock proves that boring can be profitable. This $370 million industrial sector stock dominates laundry and linen services across Canada and the United Kingdom, serving hospitals, hotels, and care facilities. Post−pandemic demand recovery, coupled with savvy acquisitions, has ignited a growth spurt.

Revenue rose 20% year over year during the third quarter. K-Bro’s magic lies in balancing organic growth with strategic buys. Acquisitions like Shortridge and Parana expanded its hospitality footprint, while price hikes and operational efficiency boosted margins. Earnings are outpacing revenue growth, with a 28.5% EPS growth outlook for 2024 vs. 15.6% annual sales growth, a trend the market expects to continue, given a 21% profit growth forecast for 2025.

Despite a modest 3.4% dividend yield, KBL stock’s payout ratio of 67% leaves room for hikes as earnings climb. A forward P/E of 16.4 makes it a reasonably priced pick in a cyclical sector. With healthcare and travel demand resilient, K-Bro is a quiet winner for investors seeking steady long-term returns.