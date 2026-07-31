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How to Turn Your TFSA Into an $83-a-Month Cash-Generating Machine

Turning your TFSA into a monthly income machine starts with owning the right dividend stocks, and these two REITs could be a great place to start.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • A TFSA could become a reliable source of monthly income with the right dividend stocks and a long-term approach.
  • SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) pairs a 6.2% dividend yield with strong occupancy and an expanding development pipeline.
  • Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) combines healthy apartment demand, growing cash flow, and monthly payouts for income-focused investors.

With the right monthly dividend stocks, you could start generating dependable income inside your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) throughout the year without much difficulty. Later, you can decide to use that income to cover your regular expenses, support your retirement plans, or buy more shares without requiring fresh savings.

But the most important thing here is choosing companies with dependable operations, healthy distributions, and enough growth potential to protect your purchasing power over time. In this article, I’ll highlight two top Canadian monthly dividend stocks and tell you how they could turn your TFSA into a cash-generating machine.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres stock

The first monthly income stock that could help put your TFSA cash machine in motion is SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN).

This Vaughan-based REIT owns and manages shopping centres, offices, rental residences, industrial properties, self-storage facilities, and development projects across Canada. It has interests in 200 properties and owns 35.5 million square feet of income-producing space.

After climbing 15% over the last year, SmartCentres stock currently trades at $29.81 per share with a market cap of $4.3 billion. At the current price, it offers a juicy 6.2% annualized dividend yield and pays distributions monthly.

In the latest quarter (ended in March 2026), the real estate investment trust (REIT) extended about 80% of its leases maturing during the year. Its average rent growth reached 11.5% excluding anchor tenants. Similarly, its in-place and committed occupancy stood solid at 97.6% at quarter-end and later improved further to 98%.

As a result, SmartCentres REIT posted a 0.7% year-over-year (YoY) rise in its net operating income to $137.7 million. Higher base rent from lease renewals and new leasing supported the increase, although a larger expected credit loss provision limited growth.

The REIT is also expanding its growth pipeline as construction continues on its 200,000-square-foot Canadian Tire location in Toronto, while new retail projects are planned in Kingston, Winnipeg, and other markets.

For TFSA investors seeking a reliable monthly income, SmartCentres offers an appealing combination of a high yield, strong occupancy, and visible development opportunities.

Killam Apartment REIT stock

For investors who want to add residential exposure to the same TFSA income strategy, Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) could be another attractive choice.

This REIT owns and operates a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments, manufactured home communities, and commercial properties. Its apartment portfolio includes nearly 18,000 units, while its manufactured home communities contain about 5,800 sites.

Up 14% so far in 2026, Killam stock currently trades at $18.72 per share with a market cap of $2.3 billion. The stock currently offers a 3.8% annualized dividend yield with monthly payouts.

In the first quarter, the trust’s property revenue rose 3.9% YoY to $96.7 million, while net operating income climbed 5.1% to $62 million, supported by rent growth and healthy apartment occupancy of 97%.

Killam is also recycling capital into newer properties and repurchasing units at a discount to net asset value. Its Brightwood development in Waterloo was completed ahead of schedule and below budget.

Overall, Killam’s lower yield comes with a more conservative payout ratio and stable residential demand, making it a useful second building block for a diversified TFSA cash machine.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDEND YIELDMONTHLY PAYOUTDIVIDEND FREQUENCY
SmartCentres REIT$29.81335$10,0006.2%$52Monthly
Killam Apartment REIT$18.72534$10,0003.8%$32Monthly
TOTAL$20,000$83
Prices as of July 23, 2026

Here’s the math to generate $83 a month in passive income

Here is the math behind the idea. If you invested about $20,000 in a TFSA and built a portfolio with these two REITs, the combined dividend yield would be close to 5% based on their current yields. That could generate roughly $1,000 a year, or around $83 every month, before any future dividend increases. Reinvesting those monthly payouts instead of spending them could also help your TFSA grow even faster over time through the power of compounding.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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