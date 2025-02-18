Member Login
Home » Investing » Billionaires Are Dropping U.S. Tech Stocks and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

Billionaires Are Dropping U.S. Tech Stocks and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

U.S. tech stocks are more volatile than ever, but this TSX stock could just be getting its wings back.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Billionaire investors are always looking for the next great opportunity. Yet lately, they’ve been moving away from expensive U.S. tech stocks and into something a little more under the radar. One stock that’s been catching their attention in bulk is Cargojet (TSX:CJT). While it may not have the flashiness of artificial intelligence (AI) or the speculative hype of the latest tech trend, Cargojet stock is proving to be a powerhouse in the logistics space, and deep-pocketed investors are taking notice.

Why Cargojet?

The company’s recent earnings report revealed just how strong its business has been performing. In the third quarter of 2024, Cargojet saw its revenue jump 15% year over year to reach $245.6 million. More impressively, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) soared to $1.48, compared to just $0.15 a year prior. That kind of earnings surge is the sort of thing long-term investors dream of, especially in a market where many former high-flyers are struggling to maintain their momentum.

One of the biggest drivers of Cargojet’s success is the ongoing demand for fast, reliable logistics services. The e-commerce boom is still in full force, and as more consumers expect same-day and overnight deliveries, companies need dependable partners to get products to customers. Cargojet dominates Canada’s overnight air freight market, handling over 90% of the volume. That kind of market share isn’t easy to come by and makes it an attractive investment for those looking for a business with a strong competitive moat.

Looking ahead, the TSX stock’s growth prospects remain promising. Analysts expect earnings to increase by 28.5% annually, while revenue is projected to rise by 4.9% each year. This steady and predictable expansion is exactly what billionaire investors look for when rotating out of speculative assets and into more stable growth opportunities. Cargojet’s current valuation also makes it more appealing compared to overheated U.S. tech stocks. With a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, it’s trading at a much more reasonable level than many tech firms with lofty valuations and slowing revenue growth.

Considerations

Leadership is another crucial factor in Cargojet’s success. Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Ajay K. Virmani has played a significant role in building the TSX stock into what it is today. His strategic vision has earned him widespread recognition, including a recent appointment to the Order of Canada. When a TSX stock has a strong leader at the helm, it provides reassurance to investors that it’s being steered in the right direction.

There are, of course, risks to consider. Cargojet operates in a capital-intensive industry, which means factors like fuel prices and economic downturns can impact profitability. The TSX stock’s debt levels are also worth watching, as it currently holds $703 million in total debt with a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69%. However, its strong cash flow of $257.4 million over the past twelve months suggests it has the ability to manage its financial obligations while still reinvesting in growth.

Despite these risks, billionaire investors see Cargojet as an undervalued gem in a market full of overhyped names. The TSX stock’s business model is essential, demand for its services is only increasing. And it has a track record of solid execution. As more investors look to diversify away from high-volatility stocks, Cargojet presents an opportunity to own a company with both stability and growth potential.

Bottom line

Right now, the TSX stock is trading at around $112, down from its 52-week high of $145. This means there’s still plenty of upside for those who believe in the company’s long-term trajectory. With nearly 49% of shares held by institutions and a growing number of high-net-worth investors buying in, Cargojet appears to be in a strong position moving forward.

As billionaire investors shift away from U.S. tech, they’re placing their bets on companies with real earnings, dominant market positions, and clear growth strategies. Cargojet checks all those boxes, making it one of the most interesting TSX stocks to watch right now. If it’s good enough for billionaires, it might just be worth a second look for the rest of us.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality TSX growth stocks such as MDA Space should help you generate outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Growth in 2025

| Adam Othman

There are a lot of growth stocks you can buy and hold for the long term to build a sizable…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Tesla Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock has long been the one to beat, but after falling in share price, stability may be more key.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock: Down 27%, Buy Now for Pure Long-Term Perfection

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock may have dropped after earnings, but according to its CEO, future growth is just getting started.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

These ETFs Are My 2 Favourites to Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top ETFs may be going through some volatility right now, but both are due for huge returns in…

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Sneha Nahata

Its high growth potential, resilience to the emergence of low-cost LLMs, and low valuation make it a compelling stock in…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

1 Top Tech Stock to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While many AI companies attract attention for high but speculative growth, this reliable AI stock is worth a look by…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2025

| Adam Othman

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) might have enough steam to push the TSX higher and higher in 2025.

Read more »