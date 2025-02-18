Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $5,000? 5 Transportation Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $5,000? 5 Transportation Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Five TSX transportation stocks are defensive investments that can deliver healthy, long-term returns.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Person slides down a stair handrail

Image source: Getty Images

Transportation companies are not as trendy as high-growth technology firms but help stimulate economies. Five TSX transportation stocks are solid additions to your investment portfolio. Even if you invest only $5,000, you never have to sell. Besides the defensive attributes, each one can deliver healthy, long-term returns.

Railroad icons

For freight railroad operators, the choice is between Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX:CP). The former’s rail network spans parts of Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., while the latter boasts a single-line network that connects the three countries.

Due to its dividend aristocrat status, CNR has the edge from a dividend perspective. The 106-year-old Class 1 railroad operator has raised dividends for 29 consecutive years. It facilitates end-to-end supply chains to generate long-term, profitable growth. If you invest today, the share price is $114.04, while the dividend offer is 2.5%.

Size-wise, CP’s market cap is $102.6 billion compared to $90.4 billion for CNR. At $109.88 per share, the yield is a modest 0.69%. The company is the result of the merger of Canadian Pacific Railway in Canada and Kansas City Southern in the U.S. Both companies play essential roles in North America and benefit from the favourable market dynamics in the region’s rail transport.

Integrated network

TFI International (TSX:TFII) has an integrated network of 100 operating companies. The $15.5 billion company’s e-commerce network spans more than 80 North American cities. Identifying strategic acquisitions and growing the network are ongoing concerns to increase shareholder returns further.

The three major business segments (Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics) operating in multiple geographies, along with industry verticals, contribute to revenues.

Some analysts consider this large-cap stock a deep-value dividend aristocrat (25 consecutive years of dividend hikes). At $182.50 per share, you can partake in the 1.4% dividend yield. The overall return in 20 years is +2,320%, a 17.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%.

Top cargo airline

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) trades at a discount ($109.13) but market analysts are bullish due to the impressive financial results last year. Their 12-month average price target is $161.09, a +48% upside potential. The $1.7 billion company provides time-sensitive overnight air cargo services.

Canada’s top cargo airline handles over 90% of the country’s available domestic overnight air cargo lift (25 million pounds weekly). The seven-year Pilots’ union contract (2019–2027) is a stabilizing factor due to the no-strike, no-lockout clause. In 2024, net earnings and comprehensive income climbed 191% year-over-year to $108.4 million.

Marine transporter

Algoma Central (TSX:ALC) transports dry and liquid bulk cargo via the sea with self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers, and product tankers, as well as ocean-going self-unloading dry bulk vessels. The $611.7 million company was established in 1899 and today has 89 ships in its fleet, with 16 under construction.

At $15.08 per share, current investors enjoy a 5.3% dividend yield. The small-cap stock’s quarterly payout should be safe and sustainable, given the 41.4% payout ratio and consistent profitability from 2020 to 2023 (average $82.7 million). Algoma will present its full-year 2024 results on February 27, 2025.

Recovery in 2025

Fitch Ratings maintains a ‘neutral’ rating for Canada’s freight transportation and logistics sector and sees the start of a cyclical recovery in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Algoma Central, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $881.40 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all real estate dividend stocks are the same, which is evident in an investment in a strong stock like…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

Could Lower Interest Rates Spark a Market Rally?

| Daniel Da Costa

As central banks continue to lower interest rates and economic conditions slowly improve, is now the time to buy top…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Invest $25,000 and Create $1,230.57 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all passive income is as stable as these two stocks, so let's get into why both are strong winners.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a dividend giant to own? While BCE (TSX:BCE) has an insane yield. there is one other…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $400? 3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Buy and hold these high-yield dividend stocks with resilient payouts and ability to generate solid passive income in all market…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy for Conservative Growth

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian stocks all have essential operations and generate consistent cash flow, making them three of the best to buy…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Overlooked Growth Stocks: Why goeasy and Imperial Oil Could Be Tomorrow’s Market Leaders

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to their solid long-term fundamentals, Canadian growth stocks like goeasy and Imperial Oil also reward their investors with…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching: What TFSA Holders Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you don't want to upset the CRA and keep your TFSA growing, these long-term holds are the perfect options.

Read more »