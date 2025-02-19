Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these two high-yielding dividend stocks are excellent additions to your portfolios.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are a must in a balanced portfolio as these companies stabilize your portfolios. Given their regular payouts, these companies are less prone to market volatility. Investors can reinvest the payouts to earn superior returns. Also, dividend stocks have historically outperformed non-dividend-paying stocks during extended periods. Against this backdrop, let’s look at two high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks you can buy and hold for the next 10 years.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has been one of the top dividend stocks to have in your portfolios due to its impressive record of raising dividends and high dividend yield. The energy infrastructure company transports oil and natural gas through a tolling framework and long-term take-or-pay contracts, thus stabilizing its financials. Also, it sells the power generated from its renewable energy facilities through long-term PPAs (power-purchase agreements), delivering predictable revenue streams and reducing financial risks.

Amid its stable financials and healthy cash flows, Enbridge has been paying dividends uninterruptedly for 69 years. It has also raised its dividends for the previous 30 years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.9425/share, translating into a forward dividend yield of 6.22% as of the February 18th closing price.

Moreover, Enbridge continues to expand its asset base and has planned to invest around $8-$9 billion annually. Last year, the company acquired three natural gas utility assets in the United States. These acquisitions could boost its cash flows and lower its business risks. Amid these growth prospects, the company’s management expects its 2025 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) to come between $19.4-$20 billion, with the midpoint representing a 5.9% year-over-year growth.

However, the Calgary-based energy company’s net debt-to-EBITDA multiple increased to five amid the acquisition of those three utility assets last year. With the growing contributions from these acquisitions to the company’s EBITDA, the company’s management is hopeful that the ratio will come down. Considering its healthy cash flows, solid growth prospects, and improving financial position, Enbridge could continue its dividend growth, thus making it an attractive buy at these levels.

Telus

The telecom sector has been under pressure over the last few years due to unfavourable policy changes and high interest rates. Amid the broader weakness, Telus (TSX:T) has lost around 38% of its stock value compared to its 2022 highs. The steep correction has dragged its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales multiple down to 1.6 while pushing its forward dividend yield to an attractive 7.46%.

Meanwhile, telecommunication services have become essential in this digitally connected world, thus expanding their demand. Telcos enjoy healthy cash flows due to their recurring revenue streams, allowing them to reward their shareholders with consistent dividend growth and share repurchases. Since 2004, Telus has paid $22 billion in dividends and repurchased shares worth $5.2 billion. It has also raised its dividends 27 times since May 2011.

Moreover, its expanding 5G and broadband infrastructure, new spectrum acquisitions,  and attractive bundled offerings continue to increase its customer base, thus driving its financials. The company has also undertaken initiatives to improve its cost efficiency and effectiveness to drive profitability. Also, its Telus Health and Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods segments are witnessing healthy growth amid strategic investments and strong execution. Considering all these factors, I  believe Telus would be an excellent buy at these levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian Tire Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

These factors could help Canadian Tire stock stage a rally in the next few years.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $12,000, Create $820.40 in Passive Income From This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a few reasons to look at this dividend stock and see risk, but does the dividend outweigh it?

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Daniel Da Costa

These two TSX dividend stocks both offer yields above 5% and consistently increase their payouts each year.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

7 TSX Stocks to Buy With $7,000 in TFSA Contribution

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've got some cash in your TFSA that you're looking to put to work, here are seven top TSX…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks all pay reliable and growing dividends, making them some of the best to buy now for consistent…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $357.86 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are top choices for investors looking for income, and growth.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra High-Yield Stocks Canadians Can Buy Aggressively, and 1 to Steer Clear of

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two ultra high-yield Canadian stocks long-term investors can buy to build a solid passive income stream in retirement.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Easy Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two iShares ETFs pay monthly and have yields above 4.5%.

Read more »