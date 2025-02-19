Billionaires Are Dropping Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

Tesla stock may have been the darling of last year, but with shares plunging from highs, billionaires are looking at this TSX stock.

In recent months, some of the world’s wealthiest investors have been making notable shifts in their portfolios. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), once the darling of big tech, has seen some of its top shareholders trim their stakes. Meanwhile, they are showing a growing interest in a lesser-known Canadian gem. While Tesla remains a leading name in tech, billionaires are turning their attention towards Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), a Canadian mid-cap company offering significant growth potential in the tech and supply chain sectors. So let’s explore why Tesla and Kinaxis have become the new focus for top investors.

Tesla stock

Tesla stock, the renowned electric vehicle (EV) maker, has faced a volatile market over the past year. The company’s market cap recently dropped from over US$1.3 trillion to US$1.06 trillion – a shift that reflects both the challenges and opportunities in the EV sector. Tesla’s most recent earnings report (Q3 2024) showed a healthy profit margin of 13.1%, with quarterly revenue growth of 7.8% year-over-year, thus bringing in US$97.2 billion in total revenue. Despite a growth slowdown, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.04 represents a strong performance amid industry pressures. However, billionaires are beginning to reassess their positions in Tesla, particularly as competitors like Rivian and Lucid push forward in the EV space.

Tesla’s stock price, which peaked at nearly US$500 last year, currently hovers around US$336.68. Its trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 161 is indicative of investor optimism about future growth, but also points to the challenges of sustaining such high expectations. The company is maintaining its dominance in the EV market. Yet a combination of increased competition, regulatory hurdles, and production challenges could lead to a more cautious outlook in the coming quarters.

Moving to Kinaxis

Meanwhile, billionaires are redistributing their portfolios by investing in TSX stocks that offer stability and growth in sectors such as supply chain management and tech. Kinaxis, a software company based in Canada, is emerging as one of the most attractive mid-cap stocks for investors looking to diversify. The company specializes in supply chain management and provides cloud-based software solutions for businesses across the globe. Kinaxis’s growth has been driven by the increasing demand for supply chain optimization, especially in a post-pandemic world where global companies are looking to streamline operations.

In its most recent financial report, Kinaxis reported revenue of $471.2 million for the trailing 12 months, a 12.4% increase compared to the same period last year. The TSX stock’s operating margin stands at 6.3%, while net income for the same period came in at $20.4 million. Though Kinaxis is not yet a major dividend payer, its strong financial position, with a solid cash flow and low debt ratio, has made it a compelling buy for institutional investors.

Kinaxis has seen remarkable growth in its market cap, which now stands at $4.7 billion. This increase is driven by the TSX stock’s consistent revenue growth, as well as the expanding demand for its supply chain solutions. Despite its strong performance, the TSX stock remains relatively undervalued compared to its high-growth potential. With a P/E ratio of 164.7, Kinaxis is trading at a premium, but its growth prospects suggest that it could be undervalued in the long term.

Bottom line

So, why are billionaires flocking to Kinaxis? Its proven business model, strong customer base, and consistent growth make it an attractive investment. The TSX stock is riding the wave of increasing demand for supply chain optimization software, an area that has only accelerated in recent years. Kinaxis’s ability to scale its business globally while maintaining a relatively low level of debt makes it a solid choice for those looking for a stable investment in the tech sector.