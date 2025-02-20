Better Banking Stock: CIBC vs National Bank?

Among Canadian banking stalwarts, 2 smaller banks have some of the best growth upside, partly due to their size.

Investors looking for strong banking stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) have several options, but two banks that often stand out for comparison are among the smaller operators in the Canadian market.

The two companies I’m going to highlight in this piece are among the smaller Canadian banks, but have some of the best growth upside relative to their peer group (partly as a factor of their size).

That said, let’s dive into which of these two banks is the better buy, and why.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is one of Canada’s “Big Five” banks, known for its strong retail banking and wealth management presence. It has a well-diversified business model in Canada and the United States.

One of CIBC’s biggest selling points is its high dividend yield. The bank has historically offered one of the most attractive dividend payouts among Canadian banks, making it a reliable income-generating stock. Moreover, CIBC’s revenue comes from a mix of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets, ensuring stability even during economic downturns.

While primarily a Canadian bank, CIBC has been expanding its presence in the U.S. through its CIBC Bank USA division, helping the company diversify revenue sources beyond Canada’s mature banking market.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is the sixth-largest bank in the country, often overshadowed by its bigger peers. However, it has been gaining attention due to its strong financial performance, expanding market share, and focus on innovative banking solutions.

National Bank has been growing more rapidly than some of its larger competitors, particularly in wealth management and capital markets. The bank dominates the Quebec market, giving it a strong customer base and a unique advantage in a less competitive regional banking environment.

Moreover, National Bank has invested heavily in digital banking, fintech partnerships, and modernization efforts to improve efficiency and customer experience. The bank has maintained a disciplined approach to lending, ensuring strong asset quality and lower exposure to high-risk loans.

So, which is the better buy?

As is the case with any investment, those considering two options really do have to factor in a couple key metrics into their analysis.

In the world of bank stocks, dividend yield matters. On this front, CIBC may be the better choice, due to a longer and more robust history of dividend payouts, making it a popular choice for this investor group.

However, for those seeking more growth from their holdings, National Bank may be the better choice here. The company is pursuing aggressive expansion and has seen strong financial performance of late. So long as this continues, there may be more capital appreciation upside with this particular pick.

For those looking to take a more balanced approach, I think owning both bank stocks in equal proportion can be a good strategy. Again, it really depends on an individual investor’s goals and time horizon.