TFSA Investors: How to Get Ready for 2025

Every Canadian investor should have a TFSA, but what do you do with it as we enter 2025?

As we enter 2025, it’s the perfect time for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors to reassess their portfolios and make strategic moves to maximize returns. The TFSA remains one of the most powerful tools for Canadians to build wealth, offering tax-free growth on investments and withdrawals without penalty. But simply having a TFSA isn’t enough. Investors need to be proactive about where they allocate funds. With markets in flux and economic uncertainty lingering, finding the right balance between stability and growth is key. A well-diversified portfolio that includes strong mid-cap stocks can help investors navigate volatility while still capturing upside potential.

Getting started

The first step in getting ready for 2025 is reviewing your current TFSA holdings. Look at what’s been working and what hasn’t. If you’ve been too concentrated in one sector, it might be time to rebalance. Diversification isn’t just about spreading investments across different companies. It also means holding assets in different industries and geographies. A mix of defensive stocks, dividend payers, and growth-oriented companies can help smooth out returns and reduce risk. If you have unused contribution room, now is the time to plan ahead and take advantage of the new TFSA limit for 2025. Even if you haven’t maximized past contributions, any unused room carries forward, giving you a chance to catch up.

With your contribution strategy set, the next step is deciding where to invest. While many investors gravitate toward blue-chip stocks for their stability or small caps for high-risk, high-reward potential, mid-cap stocks offer an appealing middle ground. These companies are established enough to be reliable but still have room for significant growth. One standout option to consider for 2025 is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) – a global infrastructure leader that provides exposure to essential assets like utilities, transport, and data infrastructure. Infrastructure investments tend to be resilient during economic downturns, thus making BIP.UN a solid choice for long-term investors looking to build wealth inside their TFSA.

BIP stock

Brookfield Infrastructure recently reported strong earnings, reinforcing its position as a stable income-generating investment. For the most recent quarter, the company posted net income of $391 million, reflecting steady performance across its diversified portfolio. The company’s funds from operations (FFO), a key metric for assessing cash-generating ability, has grown consistently over the years, helping support its attractive dividend. Historically, Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its distributions annually, with its latest announcement marking its 16th consecutive increase. This kind of reliability is particularly valuable in a TFSA, where tax-free compounding can significantly boost long-term returns.

The future outlook for Brookfield Infrastructure remains positive, with the company well-positioned to capitalize on emerging investment opportunities. As governments worldwide ramp up infrastructure spending to support economic growth, BIP.UN stands to benefit. The company continues to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, allowing it to tap into high-demand sectors like data centres and renewable energy. With interest rates potentially stabilizing in 2025, infrastructure stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure could see renewed investor interest, further supporting their growth prospects.

In addition to its solid financials and long-term growth potential, BIP.UN offers a generous dividend yield of nearly 5%. For TFSA investors focused on generating steady income, this makes it a particularly attractive option. The ability to reinvest dividends tax-free allows investors to compound their gains over time, further enhancing the value of their TFSA. With inflation concerns persisting, holding companies with real, tangible assets like infrastructure can also provide a hedge against rising costs, thus making BIP.UN a well-rounded investment choice.

Bottom line

For those preparing their TFSA for 2025, the key is to find investments that can provide both resilience and growth. Brookfield Infrastructure fits this profile, offering a mix of stability, income, and capital appreciation potential. As you finalize your investment strategy, consider how BIP.UN aligns with your long-term goals. Whether you’re looking to build a passive income stream or achieve capital gains over time, this stock provides a strong foundation for a well-diversified TFSA.