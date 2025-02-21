5 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Single Investor Should Own

If you want the income without the worry, then these are the five dividend stocks every investor can easily pick up.

Investing in dividend stocks is like planting a money tree in your backyard. With the right picks, you’ll enjoy a steady stream of income while watching your investment grow. So today, let’s dive into five Canadian dividend stocks that deserve a spot in your portfolio.

Dollarama

First, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has become a household name for budget-conscious Canadians, offering a wide range of products at unbeatable prices. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Dollarama reported net earnings of $275.8 million, a 5.6% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by a 3.3% rise in comparable store sales, highlighting the company’s resilience even when consumers are tightening their belts.

The dividend stock’s gross margin stood at 44.7%, slightly down from 45.4% the previous year, mainly due to higher logistics costs. However, with a forward annual dividend rate of $0.37 per share and a yield of 0.25%, Dollarama continues to reward its shareholders. As consumers increasingly seek value, Dollarama’s extensive product range and strategic pricing position it well for sustained growth.

Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) focuses on owning and operating a portfolio of high-quality industrial properties across Canada and Europe. In Q3 2024, the dividend stock achieved net rental income of $90.5 million, marking a 7.1% increase from the same period in 2023. This growth was propelled by strong performances in Ontario and Québec, with year-over-year net rental income increases of 15.6% and 14.1%, respectively.

Despite a decrease in net income to $13.8 million, primarily due to non-cash fair value adjustments, Dream Industrial maintains a robust portfolio, including a forward annual dividend rate of $0.70 per share, yielding approximately 6%. With the ongoing demand for industrial spaces, especially in e-commerce and logistics, the REIT is well-positioned for future growth.

Canadian Utilities

Then we have Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), a stalwart in the utilities sector providing essential services across Canada. In Q3 2024, the dividend stock reported adjusted earnings of $102 million, up from $87 million in the same quarter of 2023.

With a forward annual dividend rate of $1.81 per share and a yield of 5.3%, Canadian Utilities offers investors a reliable income stream. The dividend stock’s diversified operations and commitment to sustainable energy solutions position it well for long-term stability and growth.

Enbridge

Next, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a titan in the energy infrastructure sector, transporting about 30% of North America’s crude oil and 20% of its natural gas. The dividend stock boasts a 27-year streak of increasing dividends, underscoring its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

With a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 6.5%, Enbridge provides a substantial income stream. Its investments in renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, demonstrate a forward-thinking approach, ensuring the dividend stock remains a key player in the evolving energy landscape.

BCE

Finally, BCE (TSX:BCE), one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, serves around 10 million customers, accounting for approximately 30% of the national market. The dividend stock has a 14-year track record of raising its dividend by 5% or more annually, reflecting its robust financial health.

With a forward annual dividend yield of about 6.3%, BCE offers investors a generous income stream. The dividend stock’s expansion into 5G technology and its diverse media holdings position it for continued growth in the fast-evolving communications sector.

Bottom line

Incorporating these dividend stalwarts into your investment strategy can provide a balanced mix of income and growth. Remember, while dividends are appealing, it’s essential to consider each company’s overall financial health and market position. But in the case of these dividend stocks, investors shouldn’t have to worry. Instead, latch on and watch your investment compound for years, if not decades, to come.