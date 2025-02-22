Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $70,000 With This Easy ETF

Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $70,000 With This Easy ETF

This low-cost S&P 500 ETF is a simple way to grow your TFSA.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

There is no need to pick stocks — an exchange-traded fund (ETF) can do all the heavy lifting for you. And if you didn’t know, ETFs are eligible holdings in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), meaning your gains, dividends, and withdrawals are completely tax-free.

If you want to grow a TFSA, my advice is to stay agnostic about where your returns come from. That means don’t just chase income or growth — buy ETFs that appreciate in share price while reinvesting their dividends to compound returns over time.

Here’s my preferred ETF for this strategy, plus a historical backtest showing how a $20,000 investment in it would have grown over time.

The ETF to buy

In my opinion, the best ETF to execute this strategy is BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP).

This fund tracks the S&P 500, an index made up of 500 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies across all 11 sectors, offering broad diversification. Unlike some indices, the S&P 500 isn’t purely rules-based — stocks must be selected by a committee, which screens for size, liquidity, and earnings quality to ensure only financially strong companies make the cut.

The S&P 500 is market-cap weighted, meaning the largest companies — carry the most influence. This structure has historically favoured winners, allowing the index to consistently outperform over time. Another advantage? It’s extremely efficient, with only a 2% annual turnover, meaning it’s not constantly trading in and out of stocks.

With ZSP, you get exposure to this high-growth index at a low 0.09% management expense ratio (MER) — just $9 in fees per year on a $10,000 investment. If you want a simple, long-term ETF to compound wealth tax-free in a TFSA, this is it.

Historical backtest

An investor who put $20,000 into ZSP in January 2016 and reinvested all dividends would have seen their investment grow to $70,859 by January 2025.

Over this period, ZSP delivered an annualized return of 14.94%, proving its ability to generate strong long-term gains. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing — investors had to endure annualized volatility of 12.71%, meaning the market fluctuated significantly from year to year.

At its worst point, ZSP experienced a drawdown of -18.55%, meaning an investor would have seen their portfolio temporarily decline by nearly one-fifth. This is the reality of stock market investing — big gains come with periods of temporary losses.

The lesson? Buying an S&P 500 index ETF like ZSP is easy. The hard part is holding and resisting the urge to tinker or panic sell.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Value Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

These five stocks all trade at compelling valuations, making them five of the best value stocks Canadian investors can buy…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Recover

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are the perfect pair for TFSA investors, especially if you're looking for growth in 2025.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold is having a great run, but perhaps no Canadian stock more so than Barrick Gold on the TSX today.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Gold Mining Stocks for 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's take a look at the gold sector and one top name to consider right now.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Joey Frenette

Consider Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another fast-food stock for a juicy dividend.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Transform Your Money Goals Into Cash-Gushing Monsters With $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is the perfect place to produce major income, and this stock could be the perfect pairing.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Your Complete Guide to the $7,000 Contribution Room in 2025

| Andrew Button

This year you get an extra $7,000 worth of TFSA room. You can use it to hold iShares S&P/TSX 60…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I expect this undervalued Canadian growth stock to stage a strong recovery over the long term.

Read more »