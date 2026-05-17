1 Canadian Stock for Growth, 1 for Value, and 1 for Dividends — All Worth Buying Now

Uncover the potential of stock investments in the e-commerce industry with three Canadian stocks to watch for diverse returns.

Strategic Investment and Rebalancing Approach : Utilize seasonal patterns by buying Shopify during March-May dips and Granite REIT in October to maximize potential returns; rebalance in peak seasons by reallocating profits from growth-oriented Shopify to dividend-yielding Granite REIT, ensuring a balanced and diversified portfolio with income, growth, and value elements.

Diverse E-commerce Portfolio for New Investors : For growth, invest in Shopify, which benefits from subscription-based revenue tied to merchant success; for value, consider Descartes Systems, currently undervalued due to geopolitical impacts but positioned for a rebound with global trade recovery; for dividends, Granite REIT offers stable rental income from its extensive property portfolio.

New investors often have these queries: Where should I begin? Which kind of stock should I buy? What can I expect from it? Consider buying three Canadian stocks: one for growth, one for value, and one for dividends. The three stocks operate in the e-commerce space and can give you a wholesome portfolio with a taste of every type of return. You will see how one industry gives returns in different ways depending on which part of the supply chain you are investing in.

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One Canadian stock for growth

You know e-commerce as the website or mobile app that allows you to buy goods. However, a whole ecosystem runs to make that platform functional, beginning with technology partners. Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the poster stock for e-commerce.

Shopify provides merchants with all forms of solutions to make their online store a success. From payments to marketing to inventory and logistics support, Shopify provides it all. Merchants subscribe to Shopify’s platform and pay for the above solutions as a percentage of the gross merchandise volume (GMV). The more the merchant sells, the more Shopify earns, creating a flywheel model. Shopify has now introduced artificial intelligence tools to help merchants improve their online store performance.

A sustainable 20% revenue growth and positive free cash flow have made Shopify a long-term growth stock to buy between March and May during its seasonal weakness. You can expect a 30-50% rally in November, depending on the holiday season mood. If consumers are willing to shop, then Shopify stock is likely to peak.

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One Canadian stock for value

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) operates in the logistics and supply chain management function. It helps e-commerce and other companies that have significant logistics needs. Its stock price has been in a downtrend since the U.S. tariffs disrupted trade in 2025. It earns revenue when trade volumes are high, as more customers buy multiple services from Global Trade Intelligence to Customs and Regulatory Compliance, E-commerce and Shipping Fulfillment, Routing and Transportation Management.

Tariffs disturbed the global trade order, and then the wars altered the global supply chain. These events present an opportunity for Descartes, as it can help implement the changes and connect companies to the right people in new markets with its Global Logistics Network. Descartes also kept its revenue growing double-digit and operating margin at 29% through cost-cutting and all-cash acquisitions of relevant supply chain technology solutions.

The 46% dip in share price has reduced its price-to-earnings ratio to 39 times from 50 in January 2025. Its earnings per share grew 14% in fiscal 2026. The stock’s inflated valuation has corrected, and it now presents a value opportunity. A recovery in trade volumes could send this stock up significantly.

One Canadian stock for dividends

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) owns 145 investment properties in six countries. Its properties are primarily of logistics, e-commerce, and distribution warehouses, and light industrial and heavy industrial manufacturing. Since it leases these spaces, it earns a regular income in the form of rent. Unlike the above two stocks that have an asset-light model, Granite REIT has a $3.2 billion in debt, which is 6.8 times its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). This ratio is down from 7.3 times in fiscal 2025 and below the peer average of 9.5.

The right time to buy Granite REIT is in October, as that is seasonally weak. You can get per unit for $70 or below and lock in a dividend yield of 4.9%, considering the REIT pays a $3.46 annual dividend per share.

How to optimally build a portfolio from the above trio

Shopify tends to fall in March, and Granite REIT tends to fall in October. Suppose you invest $10,000 in each stock, allocate a 50:50 ratio, and review them during their peak times of November and March. If Shopify’s portfolio increases to $15,000 while Granite REIT remains at $10,000, you can sell $2,500 worth of Shopify shares and buy Granite REIT. This way, you can book seasonal profits and convert them into passive income.