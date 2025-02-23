Member Login
1 TSX Stock to Invest $20,000 and Create $835.80 in Passive Income

If you want passive income, you want security. And you can get it with this top-notch dividend stock.

Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to invest $20,000 in the TSX and create a steady stream of passive income, finding the right mid-cap stocks with strong dividends and growth potential is key. One stock that stands out right now is Parkland (TSX:PKI), a well-established fuel distributor and marketer that has built a resilient business across Canada and beyond. With a history of reliable dividends and a promising outlook, Parkland could be a solid choice for investors aiming to generate consistent income.

The stock

Parkland operates in the retail, commercial, and refining segments, providing fuel and petroleum products to a vast network of consumers and businesses. This diversified business model helps the company weather economic fluctuations, making it an attractive pick for long-term investors. While fuel distribution might not be the most exciting industry, Parkland has consistently grown through acquisitions and strategic expansions, allowing it to maintain strong cash flows and a solid dividend policy.

The company’s most recent earnings report highlighted some of the challenges it has faced but also underscored its resilience. In the third quarter of 2024, Parkland reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $431 million — a decline from the previous year primarily due to lower refining margins. Net earnings came in at $91 million, or $0.52 per share, showing that while the company faced some headwinds, it remains profitable. Revenue growth has been uneven, with fluctuations in fuel prices and demand. Yet Parkland’s ability to manage costs and maintain its dividend remains a positive sign for income-focused investors.

Considerations

One of the biggest factors influencing Parkland’s future performance is its ability to manage debt while growing its business. The company currently carries a relatively high debt load, with total debt standing at $6.32 billion. However, its strong cash flow generation, with an operating cash flow of $1.49 billion over the trailing 12 months, provides some reassurance that it can manage its obligations — all while continuing to reward shareholders.

Beyond its financials, Parkland has been investing in the energy transition by exploring low-carbon fuel solutions and alternative energy opportunities. While this segment is still in its early stages, it demonstrates that the TSX stock is thinking about long-term sustainability and adapting to changing market conditions. This forward-thinking approach could help Parkland remain a relevant and profitable company in the years to come.

Bottom line

For those looking to create passive income, while also benefiting from potential capital appreciation, Parkland offers a compelling opportunity. Its strong dividend yield, history of steady payouts, and strategic growth initiatives make it a solid mid-cap stock to consider for a long-term investment. But how much could that $20,000 bring in?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PKI$33.50597$1.40$835.80quarterly$20,000

Investing in dividend-paying stocks like Parkland allows investors to benefit from both income and potential stock price gains. With the company maintaining a strong position in the fuel distribution industry and looking for ways to grow beyond traditional energy markets, it presents an attractive mix of stability and future potential. Whether you’re looking to reinvest dividends for compound growth or use them as a source of cash flow, Parkland is a TSX stock worth considering for a $20,000 investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parkland. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

