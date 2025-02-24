Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank of Nova Scotia: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Bank of Nova Scotia: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

If you’re looking for a steady income stream with moderate growth potential, Bank of Nova Scotia stock is a reasonable buy today.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) has faced its share of challenges over the past decade, notably underperforming both the broader Canadian stock market and the banking sector. When compared to iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF, BNS stock has trailed behind over the past one, three, five, and 10 years. However, despite this underperformance, many investors may still be considering whether Bank of Nova Scotia is a buy, sell, or hold in 2025. Let’s take a closer look at why this bank might still have a place in your portfolio.

Attractive dividend yield: A key income play

One of the primary reasons investors might hold onto or buy Bank of Nova Scotia stock is its attractive dividend yield. With a current yield of 5.9%, BNS stands out as a strong income stock in comparison to both the banking sector (with a recent yield of 3.9%) and the broader Canadian market (2.8%). This makes the stock particularly appealing to income-focused investors, such as retirees, who rely on dividends for steady cash flow.

However, a high yield is not the only factor investors should focus on. It’s important to ensure that the dividend is sustainable over the long term, especially given the bank’s history of underperformance. To assess sustainability, investors should examine its payout ratio. In the fiscal year ending October 2024, Bank of Nova Scotia paid out 78% of its diluted net income and 66% of its adjusted earnings in dividends. While these ratios suggest that the dividend is well-covered by earnings, they are higher than the bank’s long-term average payout ratio, which has typically been below 50%. As some years witness higher payout ratios, it’s a reminder to monitor the bank’s earnings and its ability to continue paying out such a high dividend.

Fairly valued with potential for growth

Another key consideration is whether Bank of Nova Scotia is a good value at its current price. As of writing, the stock is trading at $71.89 per share, with a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.8. This aligns with the bank’s historical valuation, suggesting that the stock is fairly priced. With analysts projecting modest earnings growth over the next few years, even without any significant change in valuation, the stock could deliver solid returns, driven largely by its dividend.

This makes BNS a potential candidate for investors seeking a balanced mix of income and capital appreciation. Even if the stock price were to remain relatively flat, the combination of a healthy dividend and steady earnings growth could lead to an annualized return of 10-12% over the next few years, which is an attractive prospect for long-term investors.

The Foolish investor takeaway: A “hold” with income appeal

Considering that Bank of Nova Scotia has been a reliable blue-chip stock, consistently increasing or maintaining its dividend for at least 50 years, it remains an attractive choice for investors focused on income. Its current valuation and dividend yield suggest that it is a “hold” for those who already own it. For investors looking to enter the stock, those seeking income or long-term price appreciation might consider buying now. However, for those who prefer a larger margin of safety, it might be prudent to wait for a market correction before jumping in.

Ultimately, whether Bank of Nova Scotia is a buy, sell, or hold in 2025 depends on your investment goals. If you’re looking for a steady income stream with moderate growth potential, BNS might be a good fit.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Bank Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t sleep on the long-term growth potential that can come from maximizing returns in your TFSA.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: Royal Bank vs. CIBC Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-term income, bank stocks are a great bet. But which of these is the better buy?

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Outlook for TD Bank Stock in 2025

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has been rising rapidly in 2025. Can it keep up the performance?

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: CIBC vs National Bank?

| Chris MacDonald

Among Canadian banking stalwarts, 2 smaller banks have some of the best growth upside, partly due to their size.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

Outlook for CIBC Stock in 2025

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock looks like a great bargain for 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite some recent setbacks, here’s why TD stock could deliver strong returns in the coming years.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: Bank of Montreal vs Bank of Nova Scotia

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia are up considerably in the past six months. Is one headed higher…

Read more »

alcohol
Stocks for Beginners

Got $9,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $521.52 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don't have to get the biggest growth stock or highest dividend yield for superb, stable passive income.

Read more »