Member Login
Home » Investing » The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

These two Canadian stocks offer it all – growing industries that remain essential, plus high dividends. So what are you waiting for?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

If you have $2,000 to invest in the stock market right now, there are a few standout Canadian stocks that deserve serious consideration. Among them, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and Extendicare (TSX:EXE) offer compelling opportunities, both for growth and income investors. With the world shifting toward renewable energy and Canada’s aging population driving demand for senior care services, these two Canadian stocks are positioned to benefit from long-term industry trends.

Brookfield

Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the largest publicly traded renewable power platforms globally, with hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage assets spanning North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Canadian stock has built its reputation on stable, long-term cash flows. And its latest earnings report showed why investors continue to bet on it.

In its most recent quarter, Brookfield Renewable reported a 21% year-over-year increase in Funds From Operations (FFO), reaching $304 million. This impressive growth was fueled by its aggressive expansion strategy, including acquisitions of renewable projects and partnerships aimed at increasing energy capacity. With rising global demand for clean energy, especially as artificial intelligence (AI)-driven industries seek sustainable power sources, Brookfield Renewable is well-positioned to keep delivering strong results.

One of the most exciting developments for the company is its push into AI-related infrastructure. Brookfield recently committed approximately $20.7 billion toward AI-driven projects in France. With a strong focus on powering AI data centres, as AI computing demands grow, companies need reliable and sustainable energy solutions, thus making Brookfield a natural partner. Analysts see this as a key growth driver for the company in the coming years, reinforcing its long-term investment appeal.

Brookfield Renewable also remains a strong choice for dividend investors. The Canadian stock recently announced a 5% increase in its distribution, which now yields around 6.8%. With a strong balance sheet and a track record of consistent payouts, it continues to offer a compelling mix of income and growth for long-term investors. Given its recent dip from 52-week highs, some analysts believe this could be a great buying opportunity, especially for those looking to add renewable energy exposure to their portfolios.

Extendicare

On the other side of the investment spectrum, Extendicare offers exposure to a sector that will only become more important in the coming decades: senior care. The Canadian stock operates long-term care facilities and home health services, making it a key player in Canada’s healthcare system.

In its latest earnings report, Extendicare posted a 13.3% increase in revenue, reflecting strong demand for its services. With Canada’s aging population expected to expand significantly over the next few decades, the need for high-quality long-term care will only intensify. This creates a solid tailwind for Extendicare, ensuring stable revenue growth and increased profitability.

Extendicare’s profitability metrics are also impressive, with a profit margin of 4.3% and a return on equity of 60%. While it carries a higher debt-to-equity ratio, the Canadian stock’s consistent revenue growth and strong operating cash flow suggest it is managing its financials well. For income-focused investors, the Canadian stock’s forward annual dividend yield of 5.1% provides an additional incentive to hold it long term.

The biggest risk with Extendicare is the ongoing challenges in the long-term care industry, including staffing shortages and regulatory pressures. However, given the Canadian stock’s ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining solid financial performance, it remains a strong contender in the healthcare sector. With its dividend yield and steady growth prospects, Extendicare offers a balance of income and defensive positioning in a recession-resistant industry.

Bottom line

For investors looking to deploy $2,000 into the market, a combination of Brookfield Renewable Partners and Extendicare provides a mix of high-growth renewable energy exposure and steady income from healthcare services. Brookfield’s AI-driven expansion and strong cash flows make it an exciting long-term growth play. While Extendicare offers stability and a strong dividend in a sector that will only grow in importance. Diversifying between these two industries can provide both resilience and upside potential, making them excellent choices for Canadian investors right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 5 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks on the market, but this dividend stock can provide a monthly income and…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge While it’s Below $60?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is down 8% in recent weeks. Is ENB stock now oversold?

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

2 Recession-Ready Dividend Stars That Could Shield Your Portfolio

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) and another low-beta defensive dividend player could help your portfolio through tough times.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy these low-risk Canadian stocks now and hold them in your TFSA forever to see your hard-earned savings…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR Stock a Buy While it’s Below $150?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 18% from all-time highs, CNR stock is fairly valued and trades at a discount to consensus price targets right…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Fortis Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is up 15% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution 

| Puja Tayal

The investment environment is seeing a shift in 2025. Here is an investment strategy to consider for your $7,000 TFSA…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Invest $20,000 and Create $835.80 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want passive income, you want security. And you can get it with this top-notch dividend stock.

Read more »