The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

These two Canadian stocks offer it all – growing industries that remain essential, plus high dividends. So what are you waiting for?

If you have $2,000 to invest in the stock market right now, there are a few standout Canadian stocks that deserve serious consideration. Among them, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and Extendicare (TSX:EXE) offer compelling opportunities, both for growth and income investors. With the world shifting toward renewable energy and Canada’s aging population driving demand for senior care services, these two Canadian stocks are positioned to benefit from long-term industry trends.

Brookfield

Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the largest publicly traded renewable power platforms globally, with hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage assets spanning North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Canadian stock has built its reputation on stable, long-term cash flows. And its latest earnings report showed why investors continue to bet on it.

In its most recent quarter, Brookfield Renewable reported a 21% year-over-year increase in Funds From Operations (FFO), reaching $304 million. This impressive growth was fueled by its aggressive expansion strategy, including acquisitions of renewable projects and partnerships aimed at increasing energy capacity. With rising global demand for clean energy, especially as artificial intelligence (AI)-driven industries seek sustainable power sources, Brookfield Renewable is well-positioned to keep delivering strong results.

One of the most exciting developments for the company is its push into AI-related infrastructure. Brookfield recently committed approximately $20.7 billion toward AI-driven projects in France. With a strong focus on powering AI data centres, as AI computing demands grow, companies need reliable and sustainable energy solutions, thus making Brookfield a natural partner. Analysts see this as a key growth driver for the company in the coming years, reinforcing its long-term investment appeal.

Brookfield Renewable also remains a strong choice for dividend investors. The Canadian stock recently announced a 5% increase in its distribution, which now yields around 6.8%. With a strong balance sheet and a track record of consistent payouts, it continues to offer a compelling mix of income and growth for long-term investors. Given its recent dip from 52-week highs, some analysts believe this could be a great buying opportunity, especially for those looking to add renewable energy exposure to their portfolios.

Extendicare

On the other side of the investment spectrum, Extendicare offers exposure to a sector that will only become more important in the coming decades: senior care. The Canadian stock operates long-term care facilities and home health services, making it a key player in Canada’s healthcare system.

In its latest earnings report, Extendicare posted a 13.3% increase in revenue, reflecting strong demand for its services. With Canada’s aging population expected to expand significantly over the next few decades, the need for high-quality long-term care will only intensify. This creates a solid tailwind for Extendicare, ensuring stable revenue growth and increased profitability.

Extendicare’s profitability metrics are also impressive, with a profit margin of 4.3% and a return on equity of 60%. While it carries a higher debt-to-equity ratio, the Canadian stock’s consistent revenue growth and strong operating cash flow suggest it is managing its financials well. For income-focused investors, the Canadian stock’s forward annual dividend yield of 5.1% provides an additional incentive to hold it long term.

The biggest risk with Extendicare is the ongoing challenges in the long-term care industry, including staffing shortages and regulatory pressures. However, given the Canadian stock’s ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining solid financial performance, it remains a strong contender in the healthcare sector. With its dividend yield and steady growth prospects, Extendicare offers a balance of income and defensive positioning in a recession-resistant industry.

Bottom line

For investors looking to deploy $2,000 into the market, a combination of Brookfield Renewable Partners and Extendicare provides a mix of high-growth renewable energy exposure and steady income from healthcare services. Brookfield’s AI-driven expansion and strong cash flows make it an exciting long-term growth play. While Extendicare offers stability and a strong dividend in a sector that will only grow in importance. Diversifying between these two industries can provide both resilience and upside potential, making them excellent choices for Canadian investors right now.