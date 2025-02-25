Member Login
Home » Investing » Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA With These 5 Dividend Stars

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA With These 5 Dividend Stars

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is a solid dividend stock.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

If you’re investing in a TFSA, it pays to hold dividend stocks. Dividend stocks are taxed far more frequently than stocks that don’t pay dividends, unless you’re trading frequently. It’s generally not a good idea to trade frequently, so we can say that dividend stocks are taxed more frequently than non-dividend stocks in practice. So you ought to prioritize your dividend stocks for your TFSA. In this article, I explore five dividend stars that will help you take full advantage of your TFSA.

TD Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is Canada’s second biggest bank stock, with a 5% dividend yield. It is among the cheapest of the large North American banks, trading at around 11 times earnings.

TD stock got cheap because it took a $3 billion fine last year. It also had its U.S. Retail assets capped by U.S. regulators. The bank should be able to deliver decent earnings this year despite the asset cap, as segments other than US retail were not affected by said cap. It is using money raised from selling US assets to fund buybacks. That seems like a positive.

Fortis

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility that has the status of a “Dividend King,” having raised its dividend every year for 51 consecutive years. Over the last 10 years, Fortis shareholders have earned an 8.4% compounded annual (CAGR) rate of return. Past performance doesn’t predict future performance, but Fortis still has many of the advantages that powered its superior results in the past. For example, its payout ratio is comfortably below 100%, and its debt-to-equity ratio is relatively modest for a utility.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) is a Canadian pipeline stock that is well known for its high dividend yield, which is currently 6.3%. The company has not done a whole lot of growth over the last five years. In that period, its revenue increased only 1.3% per year, and its earnings actually declined. On a brighter note, its free cash flow did increase by 15% per year over the period. Enbridge’s high yield is not the best reason to make it one’s biggest position, but it is a legitimate enough company to merit inclusion in a diversified portfolio.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) is a Canadian energy stock that sports a 4% dividend yield. The company is an integrated oil and gas firm, meaning it is involved in production, transportation, and refining. It operates its own gas station chain called Petro-Canada. This diverse set of business activities means that Suncor profits at every stage of the oil and gas lifecycle. Profit it has, with a 12% net margin and a 15% free cash flow margin in the trailing 12-month period. The company’s earnings compounded at 20% and its FCF at 26% over the last five years.

CN Railway

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a Canadian railroad stock that is a vital part of North America’s transportation infrastructure. Its dividend yield, 2.4%, is not that high, but the five-year growth rate (about 10%) has been high. CNR is highly profitable, with a 26% net margin and a 15% free cash flow margin. It hasn’t grown as much as Suncor has over the years, but it has always been very profitable.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Suncor Energy and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine With Just $20,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 30% from all-time highs, Bird Construction is an undervalued TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend…

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Invest $40,000 in This Dividend Stock for $337.70 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for stable cash flow? If you have a $40,000 windfall, then put it to work with this monthly dividend…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $250.62 in Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Button

The right TFSA income combo of dividends and interest can pay you for the rest of your life.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Real Estate Stocks for 2025

| Puja Tayal

Canadian real estate stocks are showing signs of recovery, but not all stocks are a good investment. Here’s what you…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Got $30,000? Invest in 2 TSX Stocks and Make Major Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to increase your investments, then look for safe and secure TSX stocks with a solid future.

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 5 Telecom Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Park $2K in Canada’s telecom titans for recession-proof dividends & growth. Here are five forever stocks with 5-12% yields

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Healthcare Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three healthcare stocks each offer value, growth, and stability from a sector that's only growing stronger.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now With $500

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) could be a great dividend play to buy for the long term.

Read more »