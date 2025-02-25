Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now With $500

The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now With $500

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) could be a great dividend play to buy for the long term.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

The TSX Index finished last Friday’s session with a 1.5% dip as investors on both sides of the border weighed the potential effect of tariffs. Indeed, the Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem recently warned of the structural impact of 25% tariffs and that a bounce-back won’t be in the cards like the one we experienced after lockdowns were lifted from the COVID-19 crisis. That’s concerning news, to say the least.

And while I would take such commentary seriously, I find no need to panic, especially if your long-term portfolio is on the right track. If the road higher gets harder for the TSX Index over the next three years, you’ll want to be paid a fat dividend to wait. And preferably, a slightly lower correlation with the TSX Index (think lower betas) would be seen as desirable. In this piece, we’ll look at a stock that could be a great way to play defence, whether you’ve got $500 or $5,000 to put to work.

As always, fasten your seatbelt and be ready for anything to hit as Canada looks to do its best to dodge and weave past the pains of tariffs. While avoiding the heavy blow from tariffs will be virtually impossible, self-guided investors can put their guard up to ensure they’re still standing once the punches come their way as soon as March. Indeed, tariffs are so incredibly stressful to think of as the countdown to the end of February continues.

As always, no security can completely protect you once market volatility returns with full force. Just stay calm, think long term, and try to view any violent dips (like the one suffered in Friday’s session) as more of an opportunity to put cash to work.

Nutrien

I would have thought Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock would have tumbled in the face of potential tariffs. The stock has been quite resilient in the past three months, rallying by more than 14% in the past three months. Of course, Trump tariffs have made the stock a bit choppier, but after shedding nearly half of its value from 2022 peak levels, NTR stock arguably has already faced the worst of the headwinds and negative headlines. Arguably, the stock was oversold by enough to entail deep value despite the continuation of any tariffs in 2025.

Recently, Nutrien stated that tariffs would hurt U.S. farmers and weigh heavily on their earnings. Given that Nutrien’s agricultural commodities are vital to enhanced crop yields, I’d argue that President Trump has plenty of reason to reconsider wide-sweeping tariffs. Indeed, given the market’s recent reaction to potential tariff headwinds, perhaps it’s time to start thinking about what could go right. It’s hard to be a contrarian, but I do think that Nutrien is too pivotal to put down, even if tariffs end up weighing. The stock has a 4.11% dividend yield that investors can collect as they ride out a storm.

At just 14.6 times forward price to earnings (P/E), Nutrien stock looks like a huge bargain, especially when you consider its cost advantages in the agricultural commodity space.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $250.62 in Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Button

The right TFSA income combo of dividends and interest can pay you for the rest of your life.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Real Estate Stocks for 2025

| Puja Tayal

Canadian real estate stocks are showing signs of recovery, but not all stocks are a good investment. Here’s what you…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Got $30,000? Invest in 2 TSX Stocks and Make Major Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to increase your investments, then look for safe and secure TSX stocks with a solid future.

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 5 Telecom Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Park $2K in Canada’s telecom titans for recession-proof dividends & growth. Here are five forever stocks with 5-12% yields

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Healthcare Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three healthcare stocks each offer value, growth, and stability from a sector that's only growing stronger.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

This 6.3% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to its strong financials, Enbridge’s continued focus on growth initiatives and expansion makes it an excellent dividend stock…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks are attractive buys on the dip in early 2025.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Financial Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

These five financial stocks are well-positioned to provide both income and growth over the long term.

Read more »