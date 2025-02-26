Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $2,500? 2 Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $2,500? 2 Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Load up on Hydro One (TSX:H) and another great utility stock for March.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a power source

Source: Getty Images

With the U.S. market recently wobbling on the back of tariff fears (as the TSX Index held its own), the risk-off appetite almost seems palpable. Either way, it’s never too early to play defence with a portion of your portfolio. Undoubtedly, bull markets can’t carry on forever, and when the perceived risks (and valuations) are elevated, perhaps sticking with a boring but proven defensive dividend grower with a low beta can pay off.

In this piece, we’ll check out two utility stocks that are worth stashing your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for added stability as we move through a turbulent March that could see Trump tariffs come online and perhaps a few other surprises that could weigh on the TSX Index’s latest rally. Of course, utility stocks may not be the biggest gainers in a bull run. But, at the very least, they won’t be in the blast zone come the next big stock market sell-off, whether it’s a correction or the return of a bear market.

So, if you’ve got an extra $2,000 to put to work, perhaps one of the following defensives is worth stashing away for the next few years.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock boasts a low 0.34 beta (implying a low correlation to the TSX Index), a 2.8% dividend yield, and an impressive amount of upside momentum for a highly regulated utility firm. Indeed, Hydro One has a wide moat surrounding its transmission business in Ontario. It was built to survive even the worst of economic downturns.

The company’s latest quarterly earnings growth numbers were quite decent, with annual earnings growth projected to come in a tad higher (6-8%, topping the original 5-7% projection) until the end of 2027. With a robust dividend that’s well-covered and subject to greater growth, I’d not sleep on the name if you’re looking for better sleep in the face of higher market volatility. The stock trades at a relatively rich 23.46 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) but still looks to be a solid offering for those serious about combating volatility.

Given the width of its moat and the growth potential of the dividend, I find shares to be a compelling pick-up, even though it’s not the cheapest utility play on the TSX. Sometimes, you’ve got to be willing to pay up for those truly wonderful businesses rather than seeking out the lower multiples that tend to be assigned to less-than-impressive firms.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) stock has spent the last year rebounding from the nasty plunge of 2023. While the opportunity to snag a deep-value bargain has come and gone, I still view the infrastructure play as a great low-cost dividend play to stash away for the long run.

At the time of writing, shares yield 5.3% — a bountiful amount that’s sure to meet the needs of most passive-income seekers. What’s more, the dividend stands to grow at an above-average rate as the firm looks to bolster its exposure to “real” assets that pull in the cash flow. It’s a well-diversified infrastructure firm and one worth holding for life, regardless of the economic environment or trajectory of rates. However, lower rates would be a boon for growth as the firm looks to ramp up new projects.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Investing

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to take advantage of the market’s recent volatility? Here are three top stocks to have on your…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Retirement

How to Earn $2,362 Per Year in Tax-Free Income and Maximize Your CPP Payout

| Puja Tayal

Is your CPP payout not sufficient to meet your expenses? Here’s a tax-free way to boost your passive income and…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian National Railway Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway is among the largest companies on the TSX. Is this dividend stock a good buy right now?

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Equinox Gold Stock Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) might just be the golden ticket.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 26

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite concerns over weaker commodity prices and disappointing U.S. consumer confidence, TSX investors will stay focused on upcoming corporate earnings…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Better Pipeline Stock: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and TC Energy are giving back some gains. Is one now oversold?

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Trump Tariffs: 3 TSX Stocks That Could Take a Beating

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks could be seriously affected by tariffs introduced by President Trump. So, here's what to consider.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are five of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in 2025 and hold for years to come.

Read more »