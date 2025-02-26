Member Login
Home » Investing » Outlook for Constellation Software Stock in 2025

Outlook for Constellation Software Stock in 2025

CSU stock continues to look like a prime option for investors, but only if it’s affordable.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has long been a standout on the TSX. Consistently delivering impressive returns for shareholders. Known for its acquisition-driven growth strategy, the company has built an empire by purchasing small to mid-sized software companies and integrating them into its expansive portfolio. As we move through 2025, the question on many investors’ minds is whether Constellation can continue its winning streak or if headwinds will start to weigh on its performance.

The numbers

The company’s most recent earnings report for the third quarter of 2024 painted a mixed but overall positive picture. Revenue came in at $2.541 billion. Slightly below the expected $2.579 billion but still reflecting a healthy 19.5% year-over-year growth. Net income attributable to common shareholders was reported at $587 million, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $39.50. While quarterly earnings growth showed a decline of 27.8% year over year, much of that was attributed to increased costs related to its aggressive acquisition strategy and higher interest expenses.

Looking ahead, Constellation is set to report its fourth-quarter results on Mar. 7, 2025. Analysts are projecting revenue of approximately $3.92 billion, representing a significant 27.29% increase from the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) are forecasted at $16.87, nearly doubling from the same quarter in 2024. This optimistic outlook reflects continued confidence in the company’s ability to generate revenue from its expanding portfolio of software businesses.

Valuation remains a topic of discussion for Constellation investors. CSU stock currently trades at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 123.90 and a forward P/E of 35.84. While these figures suggest a premium valuation compared to the broader market, they also reflect the company’s consistent growth and profitability. The price-to-sales ratio of 7.51 and price-to-book ratio of 27.35 further highlight the market’s willingness to pay a premium for Constellation’s earnings power and future potential.

Still solid

From a financial health perspective, Constellation remains solid, though its debt levels are worth watching. CSU stock reported total debt of $4.51 billion, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.91%. While this level of leverage is higher than some investors might prefer, it is largely tied to the company’s acquisition-heavy strategy. On the positive side, Constellation holds $2.08 billion in cash, providing ample liquidity to manage debt obligations and pursue further acquisitions.

CSU stock’s acquisition strategy continues to be the engine of its growth. In 2024 alone, Constellation acquired several niche software companies across various sectors, further expanding its reach. This strategy has proven effective, as newly acquired businesses contribute to recurring revenue streams and help drive long-term growth. However, the challenge lies in maintaining margins while integrating new acquisitions, especially as competition for attractive targets increases.

Looking forward, the outlook for Constellation Software in 2025 remains positive but not without risks. While CSU stock’s growth trajectory appears intact, its premium valuation, high debt levels, and reliance on acquisitions could become concerns, especially if economic conditions tighten or if interest rates remain elevated. Nevertheless, Constellation’s strong cash flow, disciplined acquisition strategy, and proven ability to integrate new businesses suggest it is well-positioned to navigate potential challenges.

Bottom line

Ultimately, Constellation Software remains a compelling investment for those seeking exposure to the software sector with a focus on growth. While CSU stock may not be a bargain at current prices, its consistent performance and future prospects make it hard to ignore. Investors already holding shares might find it worth continuing to hold, while new investors should consider whether they are comfortable with the current valuation before jumping in. As always, keeping an eye on the upcoming earnings report and any new acquisition announcements will be key to assessing CSU stock’s potential in the months ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI stock is a strong option, and certainly was in the last year. But what about for 2025?

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

Forget CTS! Here’s 1 Cheaper Canadian Stock With More Growth Potential

| Aditya Raghunath

CMG is a cheap Canadian stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets in 2025.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Tech Stocks

A Best Tech Stock for Canadian Investors in the New Year

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock could be the best long-term tech titan to buy and hold.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Opinion: Yes, Nvidia Stock Is Still a Buy, Even Now

| Puja Tayal

Nvidia stock rallied 944% in two years and many investors booked profits. However, there is more upside to this stock.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

TFSA $7K: Where to Invest Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should consider holding quality growth stocks such as HIMS and benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Move Over, BlackBerry: This AI Stock Is the Real Deal for Canadians

| Puja Tayal

Is BlackBerry’s rally over? If you are looking for another good rally, consider adding this Canadian AI stock to your…

Read more »

worry concern
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Lightspeed Stock While it’s Below $20?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Is now the time to buy Lightspeed stock below $20, or does the dip signal deeper challenges? The top recovery…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

This TSX Stock Beat Nvidia’s Rally: Is It a Buy Now?

| Puja Tayal

If you think Nvidia was the biggest beneficiary of the AI boom and made its shareholders rich, this TSX stock…

Read more »