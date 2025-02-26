Despite concerns over weaker commodity prices and disappointing U.S. consumer confidence, TSX investors will stay focused on upcoming corporate earnings today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 26

Despite weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data and falling commodity prices, robust corporate earnings helped Canadian stocks end slightly higher on Tuesday. Even as the S&P/TSX Composite Index dived by over 200 points in intraday trading, it recovered sharply later in the session to settle at 25,204 with a 53-point gain.

While sharp declines in crude oil and precious metals prices drove energy and mining stocks lower, notable gains in other key sectors like healthcare, utilities, and real estate helped offset broader market weakness.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSX:INE) skyrocketed by 58% to $13.48 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. These massive gains in INE stock came after the Longueuil-headquartered renewable power producer agreed to be acquired by CDPQ for $13.75 per share in cash, representing nearly a 58% premium over Monday’s closing price and an 80% premium over the 30-day average price.

Although Innergex’s board and the company’s largest shareholder, Hydro-Québec, have agreed to support this move, the deal is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2025 after receiving shareholder and regulatory approvals. After falling by over 70% in the last four years combined, INE stock has surged 67.5% year to date in 2025.

With each stock jumping by at least 7.5%, Maple Leaf Foods, Stantec, and Boralex were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In contrast, Spin Master, BlackBerry, Baytex Energy, and Bombardier plunged by at least 5.4% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Innergex Renewable Energy, Suncor Energy, and Calibre Mining were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Gold, silver, and crude oil extended their losses in early trading on Wednesday, which could pressure the commodity-heavy TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, the U.S. monthly new home sales and weekly crude oil stockpile data will remain on TSX investors’ radar this morning.

On the corporate events side, several TSX-listed companies, including Exchange Income, Superior Plus, Granite REIT, Element Fleet Management, Energy Fuels, Northland Power, Kinaxis, WSP Global, Capital Power, National Bank of Canada, George Weston, and Sprott, will release their latest earnings reports today, which could keep their stocks in focus.

Market movers on the TSX today