5 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks That Keep Growing Through Every Market

Don’t want to worry about the future of the market? These five blue-chip stocks will see you through any volatility.

Canadian blue-chip stocks have long been the bedrock of many portfolios, offering a balance of stability, dividends, and growth. Among the top performers, there are a few that stand out not only for their resilience but also for their ability to deliver consistent returns through market cycles. So, let’s get right into them.

CP stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) continues to demonstrate why it’s a core holding for many investors. Following its merger with Kansas City Southern, CP now operates the only single-line railway connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

In its most recent quarter, the blue-chip stock reported revenue of $2.46 billion, reflecting a 2.6% year-over-year increase. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.16, beating analyst estimates, while net income rose 17.4% to $890 million. The blue-chip stock, currently trading around $110, remains well below its 52-week high of $123.37, suggesting room for upside as trade routes across North America continue to expand.

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains a quintessential defensive blue-chip stock, offering stability through its regulated utility operations across North America. In its most recent quarter, Fortis reported revenue of $3.05 billion, a modest 2.2% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, earnings per share have reached $0.71, slightly above market expectations.

The company’s forward guidance remains strong, with management forecasting 4-6% annual dividend growth through 2028. Fortis shares, currently trading around $63, have climbed nearly 20% from their 52-week low. Thus underscoring the blue-chip stock’s resilience in uncertain markets.

RY stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) continues to showcase its strength as the country’s largest bank by market capitalization. In its latest earnings report, RBC posted quarterly revenue of $14.1 billion. Up 19% year over year, with net income reaching $4.3 billion.

Diluted earnings per share stood at $3.07, surpassing analyst expectations. The bank’s diversified operations, including wealth management and capital markets, helped offset softness in consumer lending. RBC’s stock, trading near $171, remains attractive, especially with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13 and a healthy 3.5% dividend yield.

BAM stock

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) continues to be a powerhouse in the alternative asset space, managing investments across infrastructure, real estate, and renewable energy. In its most recent quarter, Brookfield reported a net income of $541 million, reflecting a nearly 96% year-over-year increase.

EPS reached $1.89, supported by strong fee-related earnings from its expanding asset management platform. The blue-chip stock’s robust cash flow allowed it to maintain its quarterly dividend, currently yielding around 3%. With shares trading around $80, Brookfield remains well-positioned for long-term growth, especially as institutional investors continue to allocate more capital to private assets.

Loblaw

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) rounds out the list as a reliable consumer staple stock, benefiting from its dominant position in the Canadian grocery and pharmacy markets. In its latest quarter, Loblaw posted revenue of $13.67 billion, up 2.9% from the previous year. Meanwhile, net income reached $556 million.

EPS came in at $2.06, slightly above expectations, reflecting the blue-chip stock’s ability to pass on inflationary costs without sacrificing margins. Trading at around $184, Loblaw offers a modest but stable dividend yield of 1.14%, making it an attractive choice for conservative investors seeking dependable returns.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, all five blue-chip stocks appear well-positioned to navigate economic uncertainties while continuing to deliver shareholder value. Canadian Pacific’s cross-border trade routes are expected to drive further revenue growth, while Fortis’s regulated operations provide a buffer against market volatility. RBC’s diversified banking model, Brookfield’s exposure to alternative assets, and Loblaw’s defensive positioning in the consumer sector round out a balanced portfolio approach.

While none of these blue-chip stocks are immune to short-term fluctuations, the strong fundamentals, consistent earnings, and reliable dividends make them standout choices for long-term investors. In a world where market trends can shift rapidly, having a core group of blue-chip stocks like these can provide peace of mind and solid returns. For investors focused on resilience and growth, these names remain some of the best options on the TSX today.