Better Asset Management Stock: Brookfield Corp vs Power Corp

Ultimately, the choice between Brookfield Corp. and Power Corp. boils down to your investment goals.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
When choosing the best asset management stocks for your portfolio, two Canadian companies come to mind: Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) and Power Corp. (TSX:POW). Each offers distinct advantages: one with significant growth potential and the other providing steady income and growth. Let’s compare the two to see which might suit your investment style.

Brookfield Corp.: A growth powerhouse with long-term returns

Brookfield Corp. is a global leader in alternative asset management, with a strong focus on wealth creation through its diverse businesses. Its core businesses include alternative asset management, wealth solutions, and operating businesses in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate. Investors appreciate the company’s commitment to long-term growth, which has delivered impressive returns over the past several decades.

While Brookfield’s stock yields only a modest 0.6% dividend, its true strength lies in its potential for capital appreciation. For example, over the past 10 years, Brookfield shares have soared by about 295%, outpacing the Canadian stock market’s 130% return. This growth reflects the company’s solid strategy of reinvesting in its diversified portfolio of assets.

At just under $83 per share as of writing, analysts believe Brookfield stock continues to have upside potential. However, for more risk-averse investors, market corrections may present safer entry points. If you’re willing to exercise patience and hold for the long term, Brookfield could be a rewarding pick for growth-driven investors.

Power Corp.: A reliable dividend stock

Founded in 1925, Power Corp. has built a legacy as a holding company focused on financial services across North America, Europe, and Asia. It owns meaningful stakes in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, as well as alternative asset platforms investing in private equity, venture capital, and sustainable projects like renewable energy.

Unlike Brookfield, Power Corp. offers a more reliable dividend income stream, with a dividend yield of approximately 4.7%. It’s a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, boasting a 6.8% dividend growth rate over the past decade. This steady income stream is attractive to investors looking for consistent returns, while its diversified holdings also provide exposure to both traditional and alternative assets.

POW stock has also outperformed the broader Canadian stock market over the past decade, returning around 145%, a solid gain compared to the 130% market return. While analysts currently value Power Corp. shares at around $48, there could be better buying opportunities during market dips, making it a solid choice for long-term, income-focused investors.

Power Corp. will be reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on March 19. For the latest results in the company, interested investors should mark that date on their calendars.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Which stock is right for you?

Ultimately, the choice between Brookfield Corp. and Power Corp. boils down to your investment goals. If you’re seeking significant growth and don’t mind a lower yield, Brookfield offers a track record of exceptional price appreciation. However, if you value consistent dividends with steady growth potential, Power Corp. might be the better fit.

Both companies offer strong returns, but their strategies and risk profiles differ. Whether you’re drawn to Brookfield’s capital appreciation potential or Power Corp.’s reliable income stream, either could be a great addition to a well-rounded investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

