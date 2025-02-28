Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Dynamos Still Trading at a Discount: Millennials’ Favourite Retail Stocks

2 Growth Dynamos Still Trading at a Discount: Millennials’ Favourite Retail Stocks

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and another great growth play are going for cheap this February.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors could be in for a volatile ride as we inch closer to the end of the 30-day pause of 25% tariffs. Undoubtedly, time will tell if tariffs weigh into year’s end. Either way, I wouldn’t look to time tariffs or expect any sort of bear-case scenario (think a recession). At the end of the day, such exogenous events can go either way.

And while they’ll have quite a devastating impact over the near term, it’s the extremely long-term horizon that matters most for investors looking to put new money to work in stock markets today. While it’s impossible to know what the endgame is with tariff talks, I still think investors should commit to ride out the potholes in the road ahead, even if it means having to fasten one’s seatbelt by picking up some of the lower-beta defensives.

In this piece, we’ll look at two stocks that I view as mispriced growth dynamos. So, for fans of brands that have taken off on the back of Millennial (and Gen Z) consumers, consider the following pair as they navigate a rougher economic patch ahead.

Aritzia

First up, we have Canadian women’s clothing retailer Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), which I’ve been pounding the table on in recent months following some spectacular quarters and tremendous promise from its U.S. expansion. Though I’m no advocate for buying stocks after sudden upward spikes (shares of ATZ are up over 55% in just three months), I must say that I’d watch the name and look to do some buying on a pullback. With shares falling close to 4% during last Thursday’s session, I view a high chance of a correction in the overheated fashionable retailer.

Perhaps the biggest reason to stay upbeat on the name and its impressive organic growth profile. Jefferies, which recently started covering Aritiza, views shares as a buy at current levels. Notably, they view the “U.S. real estate growth opportunity” as “robust” and potentially underappreciated by investors.

As to whether the U.S. can help Aritzia pole-vault over long-term expectations, though, remains the big question. I think it can, especially if Canada and the U.S. can reach a friendly deal that avoids tariffs. Indeed, there’s a lot to win on both sides from steering clear of levies.

Lululemon

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is a Vancouver-based yoga wear retailer that doesn’t trade on the TSX Index. Still, it’s a Canadian gem worth buying in U.S. dollars, even at today’s relatively weak US$0.705 exchange rate. With shares recently dipping over 13% off 52-week highs, questions linger as to whether there’s more strength to be had following its recent upbeat guidance on the top and bottom lines. Indeed, management may be feeling better about the path forward, but investors seem to be ringing the register.

With so much competition in yoga wear, with the likes of Alo Yoga and Vuori jumping into the space, I share Wall Street’s subtle skepticism following the firm’s latest quarter. Still, at 26.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), you’re getting a robust brand with ample growth potential in the face of an up economy. Additionally, further product innovations from Lululemon may be able to tilt the odds back in its favour as it looks to claw back share in the yoga and athleisure scenes.

Who knows? If no further tariff threats are in the books and recession fears ease, perhaps demand for such discretionaries could heat up.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Invest $33,000 in These 2 Canadian Stocks to Cash in on Trump’s Tariffs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may not seem the most obvious, but could see an increase in demand as tariffs come down…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Here Are 2025’s Most Promising Canadian Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

From energy giants to e-commerce pioneers, discover three Canadian stocks poised for growth in 2025 as they leverage market leadership…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Retirement

Retirees: How to Make Passive Income for Life, Starting Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees, we've got you. Here is one stock that's essential, growing, and offers a strong dividend!

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Stocks Are a Steal at Their Current Price

| Adam Othman

Not all discounted stocks are good deals. The size of the discount should always be reconciled with the probability, scale,…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Meta Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks might seem similar, but one offers way more risk while another offers pretty much nothing but…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Investing

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your RRSP to Retire

| Andrew Button

It takes $1.7 million to retire according to financial advisors. Can index funds like the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV)…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

Here’s How to Meet the Average Retiree RRSP by 50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't worry if you're not quite at the average mark and you're nearing 50. There are certainly ways to easily…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Top TSX Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy in 2025

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best value stocks to buy this year? The market is full of great options right…

Read more »