Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in March 2025

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in March 2025

Here’s why Canadian investors should consider gaining exposure to quality TSX stocks such as Docebo and NFI right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

As we approach March 2025, investors seek opportunities on the Toronto Stock Exchange that offer growth potential and resilience in an uncertain economic landscape. With interest rates stabilizing, the time is ripe to build a robust portfolio and gain exposure to quality growth stocks right now.

These three TSX standouts — Docebo (TSX:DCBO), Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF), and NFI Group (TSX:NFI) — have demonstrated strong fundamentals, innovative business strategies, and promising growth trajectories that make them compelling buys for March 2025 and beyond. Let’s see why.

Docebo stock

Docebo has established itself as a leading player in the global learning management system market, with its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered SaaS platform serving over 3,900 customers worldwide.

The company’s recurring revenue model has driven impressive growth, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) reaching US$214 million as of the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

What distinguishes Docebo is its unique ability to serve customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) learning needs under a single platform.

Docebo has increased its average contract value by roughly four times since 2017, reaching US$54,000 per customer in Q3 while maintaining a healthy 104% net dollar retention rate.

Docebo’s focus on AI integration is particularly impressive. Over the years, it has invested in capabilities like AI-powered content recommendations, semantic search, virtual coaching, and content authoring. Its FedRAMP certification also positions the company to capitalize on the US$2.7 billion government learning market.

Exchange Income Corporation stock

In Q3 of 2024, Exchange Income reported record revenue, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), free cash flow, and adjusted net earnings.

EIF’s aerospace and aviation segment has stood out, with revenue increasing 5% to $433 million and adjusted EBITDA jumping 25% to $155 million year over year in Q3.

EIC has strategically invested in growth initiatives, including several medevac contracts with provincial governments across Canada. These long-term contracts align with EIC’s business model, allowing it to generate consistent cash flows across business cycles. By the end of 2024, EIC is on track to surpass $1 billion in cumulative dividends paid, an impressive milestone in its 20-year history.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Pyle has provided bullish guidance for 2025, projecting adjusted EBITDA between $690 and $730 million. Analysts expect EIF to expand adjusted earnings from $3.07 per share in 2023 to $3.7 per share. So, priced at 14 times forward earnings, the TSX dividend stock is relatively cheap and trades at a 35% discount to consensus price targets.

NFI Group stock

NFI Group, a manufacturer of buses and coaches, is showing strong signs of recovery and growth despite supply chain challenges. In Q3 of 2024, NFI reported a 375% increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to last year, contributing to a $161 million improvement on a trailing 12-month basis.

NFI ended Q3 with a backlog of $12 billion, equivalent to nearly three years of production. The backlog is supported by secular demand drivers, including multi-billion-dollar government investments in zero-emission public transit in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

New orders were up 8.2% year over year in Q3, and the company’s book-to-bill ratio remains strong at 115%, indicating sustainable future growth.

NFI’s transition toward zero-emission vehicles is boosting its average selling price. Heavy-duty buses in its backlog are up 17% year over year and 62% since 2021. By 2025, the company expects approximately 40% of its volumes to be zero-emission vehicles, supporting improved gross margins and stronger profitability.

Given consensus price targets, analysts remain bullish on the TSX stock and expect it to gain over 75%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo and NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

Got $2,500? 3 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) could profitably power tariffs-stricken global trade. Two more Canadian tech stocks may grow a $2,500 investment with…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Shopify Has Risen 56% Over 12 Months: Is it Still a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its favourable market conditions, growth initiatives, and improved profitability, I expect Shopify’s stock price rally to continue.

Read more »

Nvidia Voyager Headquarters
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Tumbling This Week. Is This a Chance to Buy?

| Howard Smith

Shares are down more than 13% in the past five days.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what kind of growth stocks to hold for the years ahead? These three stocks would be good…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian AI stocks could see solid gains in the years to come as they continue to integrate AI…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Shopify Stock in 2025 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest updates on Shopify. Discover its journey from pandemic success to recent challenges and strategic changes.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought This Undervalued Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAE stock is one investment Canadians will wish they had latched onto before it climbed sky high.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Constellation Software Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CSU stock continues to look like a prime option for investors, but only if it's affordable.

Read more »