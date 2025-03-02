Member Login
How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

Do you have $50,000 that you would like to deploy into a TFSA? Here are some strategies to reduce risk and increase reward in the long term.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most powerful tools a Canadian can use to maximize long-term investment wealth creation. When a stock is purchased inside a TFSA, all income (capital gains, interest, and dividends) is tax-free.

The TFSA is an investor’s best friend

That means you keep all your gains inside the TFSA. You also keep all those gains when you withdraw funds from the account. There is no tax on withdrawals. This can be an enormous benefit especially if you hold stocks that multiply significantly over the years.

If you have not utilized your TFSA yet, meet with your bank or financial advisor to open an account. It is generally a quick and easy process. There are some rules to follow, and there are also contribution limitations. Canadians who were 18 years old or older in 2009 can contribute a grand total of $102,000 today.

If you have $50,000 that you would like to put to work this year, here is how I would go about investing it in a TFSA.

Make a plan on how you want to invest your TFSA cash

Firstly, make a plan about how you want to deploy your TFSA capital. Don’t deploy all your capital at once. Right now, there are a lot of economic and political risks. Yet, stock market valuations do not reflect some of these risks. Many stocks are trading with historically elevated valuations. That could create some downside risk.

As a result, I would take a more prescribed approach. One idea could be to split your $50,000 investment into four quarterly tranches of $12,500 each.

That way, if the market does correct, you can average into your investments at a lower cost base. With many brokerages moving to no commission fees, you can be a bit more strategic about building a position.

Diversify your investment holdings

Not even the smartest economists or market prognosticators know how 2025 will unfold for the stock market. Given the potential for volatility, it is wise to diversify your holdings across a mix of businesses, sectors, and geographies. You can hold both U.S. and Canadian stocks in your TFSA.

10-15 stocks can provide an ample amount of diversification to provide steadier long-term returns. That means you might split your $50,000 investment into $3,000 to $5,000 stock positions.

Average into the best-quality stocks and hold them long term

Lastly, use your TFSA to buy the best quality businesses you can find. Cheap stocks on a price-to-earnings basis are often a trap because they are cheap for a reason. It might be declining sales, poor management decisions, or a weak balance sheet. Don’t be deceived by value traps.

Likewise, don’t be deceived by yield traps. Stocks with dividend yields over 7-8% are a major red flag. Normally, a stock with an overtly large yield is one at risk of cutting its dividend. Stay away from these types of stocks in your TFSA.

Rather, look for sector leaders with strong balance sheets, great management teams, market-leading products/services, long growth runways, and smart capital allocation.

Stocks like Constellation Software, Descartes Systems, WSP Global, and TFI International have delivered long-term shareholder value. They are likely to continue building that value. High-quality businesses tend to be less volatile stocks because their businesses are resilient through the economic cycle.

These can be pricier investments. However, if you average into a position and plan to hold it for a very long time, you can be a very successful TFSA investor.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, TFI International, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

