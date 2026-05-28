Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

Explore the 2026 TFSA contribution limit of $7,000 and learn how to maximize your savings potential in Canada.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Strategic Use of TFSA for Long-Term Growth: Starting TFSA contributions early, even modest amounts, can capitalize on tax-free compounding over decades, especially when invested in high-growth stocks like Ballard Power Systems and Hive Digital Technologies.
  • Futuristic Stocks for Exponential Returns: Investing in transformative sectors such as hydrogen fuel cells with Ballard and AI infrastructure with Hive offers potential for high returns, aligning with the goal of leveraging TFSA's unique tax advantages to maximize future financial freedom.
10 stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has set the 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit for 2026 at $7,000. The annual TFSA contribution limit is the same for every Canadian who is 18 years and older. Whether you earn $100 or $100,000, whether your age is 20, 50, or 90, whether you are married or single, or a homeowner or not, the 2026 limit is $7,000.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

How to use your TFSA contribution limit in 2026

The TFSA gives every Canadian equal opportunity to save and make the most of what the investing world has to offer. How you use your limit determines your returns. A TD Bank survey found that most Gen Zs and millennials use a TFSA as a regular savings account and leave their money idle rather than investing it.

The TFSA statistics paint an even more worrisome figure as the TFSA balance starts growing meaningfully only after age 55.

Age Group (2024 tax Year)50–54555960656569
Average Contribution$11,942$13,157$13,996$14,324
Avg Fair Market Value (FMV)$35,235$43,519$52,381$59,344
Cumulative Contribution (CC)$95,000$95,000$95,000$95,000
FMV/ CC37%46%55%62%

One explanation for higher contributions in later years is that people earn more in their 50s. However, if you start investing early and stay invested, you can earn a lot more than if you invest a larger amount later.

The TFSA is the only registered savings account that allows you to make tax-free withdrawals of your balance without any restrictions. If you have $1 million in your TFSA and want to withdraw all of it, you can. You won’t be asked where you are spending it. Neither will that amount appear in your taxable income. But to achieve the $1 million TFSA balance, you have to max out your TFSA contributions and stay invested for 20 to 25 years in growth stocks.

Using TFSA contributions in your 20s

Your TFSA contribution starts accumulating the year you turn 18. So if you are 20 years old, your accumulated TFSA contribution room is $21,000. At this age, you may not have $21,000 to invest, but even a $1,000 investment can do the trick.

Invest in high-growth futuristic stocks like Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) and Hive Digital Technologies (TSX:HIVE).

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ stock has surged 135% year-to-date as the company reported its first gross margin and showed early signs of a professionally managed company with fundamentals that make sense to investors. Its hydrogen fuel cells powering commercial vehicles are closing the cost-of-ownership gap with diesel engines. In a world where energy security is becoming a growing concern, the adoption of alternative fuels will grow.

It is the moment for Ballard to make it or break it. For years, it relied on clean energy subsidies and policies, but they are not as effective as the need for energy security.

Ballard and Weichai Power started a joint venture in 2018 to offer the Chinese counterpart exclusive rights for certain fuel cell products. However, the JV underperformed due to policy and other challenges in China. China’s Weichai Power has reduced its stake in its joint venture, giving Ballard Power Systems more flexibility to use the technology.

Hive stock

Hive Digital Technologies is investing in artificial intelligence (AI), building a 320 MW Sovereign AI Infrastructure in the Greater Toronto Area. The crypto mining company is building its AI data centre capability through its BUZZ platform, wherein it will lease hyper and AI computing space. The company has delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and is listed on the TSX. This opens up more avenues for the stock to reach a larger investor base. If Hive lands a hyperscaler client, its stock could grow by leaps and bounds.

Both the above stocks demand patience as they are high-risk, high-return stocks. A $1,000 investment in both can help you accumulate a good number of stocks. They are a buy-and-forget, as your $1,000 could become $50,000 or $500, depending on how these companies tackle every challenge that comes.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Puja Tayal

Discover the potential of Celestica as a tech stock. Learn why this Canadian company is poised for future growth.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Just Moved: 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation’s surge is putting its “buy-and-compound” playbook back in the spotlight — and two younger spinouts could be next.

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire-linked buying isn’t a signal to copy, but it can spotlight stocks where the market may be underpricing the next…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Stocks for Beginners

Shopify’s Rally Isn’t Over: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify’s surge may be just the first wave. Two smaller Canadian tech names could be next if growth stays strong.

Read more »

athlete ties shoes before starting to exercise
Tech Stocks

Celestica Just Ran: 2 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica’s AI-driven run shows how fast Canadian tech can move, but Kinaxis and Docebo may offer a better risk-reward tradeoff…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

Earnings Season: 3 Canadian Stocks That Could Pop on Results

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX names have clear catalysts that can matter a lot during earnings season, when proof beats hype.

Read more »

running robot changes direction
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Supercharged to Surge in 2026

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the supportive industry backdrop and their ongoing expansion initiatives, these two growth stocks could deliver superior returns this year.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

2 Supercharged Canadian Picks Set to Break Out in 2026

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry is one of two Canadian stocks that are gaining momentum as revenue increases and efficiencies take hold.

Read more »