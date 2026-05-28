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A 4.2% Dividend Stock That Consistently Pays Cash

Brookfield Renewable pays a solid 4%-ish yield, but the bigger hook is owning a global clean-power platform as electricity demand surges.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Brookfield Renewable offers a 4.2% yield backed by hydro, wind, solar, and storage assets worldwide.
  • Its latest quarter showed strong cash generation (record FFO), which matters more than accounting earnings for renewables.
  • The long-term demand story is strong, but returns can be hit by rates, weather, policy changes, and currency moves.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners

Cash looks good again. After years of rate swings, inflation stress, and market mood changes, investors still want one simple thing from a dividend stock: dependable income. The catch? A fat yield can come with hidden risk. So the better question isn’t just how much a stock pays. It’s whether the business can keep paying while still growing.

Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) fits that conversation well. It recently traded near $50.50 per unit and paid a quarterly distribution of $2.13 per unit. That puts the yield around 4.2% at writing. It’s not the highest yield on the TSX. However, it comes from one of the largest renewable power platforms in the world, backed by assets that investors could want for decades.

Brookfield owns and operates hydro, wind, solar, storage, and other clean power assets across several regions. Electricity demand keeps rising as data centres, artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EV), and industrial growth put more pressure on power grids. Governments also need more clean power if they want to hit climate targets. Brookfield stock sits right in the middle of that shift.

The timing looks interesting as renewable stocks spent years fighting a tough market. Higher interest rates hurt valuations. Policy uncertainty hurt sentiment. Some investors turned away from clean energy altogether, but the long-term need for electricity didn’t disappear. In fact, it grew. That creates a useful setup for patient investors. The sector may still look unpopular in pockets, but demand for power looks stronger than ever.

Into earnings

Brookfield’s latest quarter gave that thesis some support. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported record funds from operations (FFO) of US$375 million, or US$0.55 per unit. That marked 19% total growth and 15% growth per unit from the year before. Over the last 12 months, FFO reached US$1.4 billion, or US$2.08 per unit.

Those numbers matter more than headline net income for this type of business. Brookfield owns long-life infrastructure assets with heavy depreciation and complex accounting. Investors usually focus on cash generation and FFO because those figures better show how much money the business can produce from its operating platform.

Brookfield also ended the quarter with more than US$4.7 billion in available liquidity. That gives management room to fund development, recycle capital, and handle tougher financing conditions. It also helps the company stay opportunistic when weaker operators need partners or buyers.

Foolish takeaway

The growth catalysts look meaningful. Brookfield can benefit from rising electricity demand, corporate clean-power contracts, grid investment, and demand from large technology companies. Its global footprint also gives it flexibility. If one market turns less friendly, Brookfield stock can shift capital toward regions with stronger returns.

Still, investors need to respect the risks. Renewable power projects require major capital. Higher interest rates can pressure returns. Weather can affect generation, policy changes can delay projects or reduce incentives, and currency swings can also affect Canadian investors because the distribution comes in U.S. dollars. Still, Brookfield stock offers something valuable: a 4.2% yield, global clean-power exposure, and a business tied to one of the biggest infrastructure needs of the next decade. Even that yield can add incredible income with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BEP.UN$51.07137$2.13$291.81Quarterly$6,996.59

For investors who can live with volatility, Brookfield stock looks like a dividend stock worth holding long term.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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