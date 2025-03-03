Invest $25,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $1,423.88 in Monthly Passive Income

These three dividend stocks offer income, but not just for a few years. They could offer decades of income.

Investing $25,000 in dividend-paying mid-cap stocks can be a great way to generate reliable monthly passive income. While many investors focus on large-cap blue-chip stocks, mid-cap stocks often offer an attractive balance between stability and growth potential. Three Canadian stocks that stand out in this category are Exchange Income (TSX:EIF), Northland Power (TSX:NPI), and Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ). Each of these dividend stocks has a strong dividend history and offers compelling opportunities for investors looking to build passive income.

The stocks

Exchange Income is a diversified acquisition-oriented dividend stock with operations in aerospace, aviation services, and manufacturing. As of writing, EIF’s stock is trading at $51.40. The dividend stock recently reported record-high revenue of $688 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. However, earnings per share came in lower than expected, missing analysts’ estimates by 7%. While this may concern some investors, EIF has built a reputation for strong cash flow and reliable dividend payouts. The company’s forward annual dividend rate stands at $2.64 per share, which translates to a dividend yield of approximately 5.24%.

Northland Power is a leader in renewable energy, developing and operating clean power projects worldwide. As of writing, the dividend stock is trading at $19.45. The dividend stock’s latest earnings report showed revenue of $572 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decline from the $626 million reported in the same period of 2023. However, net income improved significantly, climbing to $150 million from a previous net loss of $268 million. This turnaround is a positive sign for investors, as it suggests the company is on stronger financial footing despite short-term revenue fluctuations. Northland Power has a forward annual dividend rate of $1.20 per share, yielding approximately 6.04%.

Fiera Capital is an independent asset management firm that has consistently rewarded investors with high dividend payouts. As of writing, the dividend stock trades at $6.56. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings came in below expectations, with adjusted earnings of $22.8 million or $0.21 per share, missing analysts’ projections of $0.38 per share. Despite this earnings shortfall, Fiera Capital maintains its generous dividend, which currently stands at $0.86 per share annually. This results in a dividend yield of 13.35%, one of the highest among Canadian dividend stocks.

Creating passive income

For investors looking to invest $25,000 into dividend stocks, these three mid-cap companies offer a range of risk and reward profiles. Exchange Income Corporation provides a balance of growth and income, Northland Power offers exposure to the growing renewable energy sector, and Fiera Capital delivers a high dividend yield, albeit with some earnings concerns.

If an investor were to split their $25,000 investment across these three stocks, they could generate a diversified monthly passive-income stream. Each stock has its own strengths and challenges, so it’s essential to consider risk tolerance and long-term financial goals. By carefully selecting dividend stocks that align with income needs and growth potential, investors can build a portfolio that not only generates regular cash flow but also has the potential for capital appreciation.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EIF $51.40 162 $2.64 $427.68 monthly $8,333 NPI $19.45 428 $1.20 $513.60 monthly $8,333 FSZ $6.56 1,270 $0.38 $482.60 quarterly $8,333

Bottom line

Ultimately, investing in dividend stocks is about more than just the yield. It’s about finding companies with sustainable business models that can continue paying dividends for years to come. Exchange Income, Northland Power, and Fiera Capital each provide opportunities for passive income. Yet it’s important to monitor their financial health and market conditions. Still, investors could create a total of $1,423.88 in passive income. By staying informed and diversifying across strong mid-cap dividend stocks, investors can position themselves for long-term financial success.