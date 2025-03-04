Billionaires Are Dropping PayPal Stock and Buying This Tech Stock Instead

PayPal stock certainly is a great long-term winner, but if you want growth, this tech stock might be better.

In the ever-evolving world of finance, even the wealthiest investors occasionally shake things up. Recently, a noticeable trend has emerged. Billionaires are lightening their positions in American large-cap stocks like PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). Instead, they are setting their sights on Canadian mid-cap gems such as Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). Let’s dive into the reasons behind this strategic pivot.

Into earnings

PayPal stock, once the darling of digital payments, has experienced a series of challenges. In its latest earnings report, the company posted revenue of US$8.37 billion, slightly surpassing analyst expectations. However, a concerning metric was the decline in active accounts, signalling potential headwinds in user growth. This slowdown, coupled with intensifying competition from the likes of Square and traditional banks enhancing their digital offerings, has made some investors wary.

On the flip side, Lightspeed Commerce has been making waves in the fintech arena. The Montreal-based company recently concluded a strategic review, deciding to remain public and focus on its core strengths. This decision was accompanied by a robust third-quarter performance, with revenues climbing 17% year over year to $280.1 million. Such impressive growth amidst a challenging economic landscape has caught the attention of savvy investors.

Looking at value

A significant factor influencing this shift is valuation. PayPal stock’s market capitalization hovers around US$70 billion, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 17.8. In contrast, Lightspeed’s market cap stands at a more modest $2.79 billion. While it’s not yet profitable, its forward P/E ratio suggests optimism about its growth trajectory. This disparity indicates that investors might perceive greater growth potential and value in Lightspeed compared to the more mature PayPal stock.

Furthermore, Lightspeed’s strategic initiatives have been noteworthy. The company announced a share repurchase program of up to $400 million, signalling confidence in its future prospects and a commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Such moves are often viewed favourably by investors, as they can lead to earnings per share accretion and demonstrate prudent capital management.

Additionally, Lightspeed’s focus on expanding its footprint in the retail and hospitality sectors, particularly in North America and Europe, showcases a targeted growth strategy. By honing in on these sectors, Lightspeed aims to capitalize on the digital transformation sweeping through these industries, positioning itself as a key player in the commerce technology space.

It’s also worth noting that Lightspeed’s decision to remain public came after exploring various strategic alternatives, including potential sales. This thorough evaluation underscores the company’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value and its belief in the strength of its current business model. In contrast, PayPal stock’s challenges aren’t solely based on competition. The digital payments landscape is rapidly evolving, with emerging technologies and platforms vying for consumer attention. While PayPal has a strong brand and extensive user base, adapting to these changes and sustaining growth requires continuous innovation and strategic agility.

Bottom line

For investors, this shift underscores the importance of diversification and staying attuned to market dynamics. While established giants like PayPal stock offer stability, emerging companies like Lightspeed present opportunities for significant growth — especially when the stocks demonstrate strong financial performance and clear strategic direction.

The migration of billionaire investments from stalwarts like PayPal stock to burgeoning firms like Lightspeed reflects a broader trend. Investors seek value and growth potential in evolving markets. As the financial landscape continues to shift, staying informed and adaptable remains key for all investors.