Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA for a Lifelong Relationship

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA for a Lifelong Relationship

These two ETFs can provide income, growth, and more for TFSAs. Plus the added bonus of a good night sleep!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to long-term investing, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best tools available to Canadians. It allows investments to grow tax-free. This benefit makes it an ideal vehicle for exchange-traded funds (ETF) that can compound over decades without losing gains to taxes.

Choosing the right ETFs for a TFSA means focusing on funds that offer diversification, steady growth, and reliable returns. TWO standout choices for long-term investors are the Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN), and the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI). These ETFs provide a strong mix of Canadian market exposure, passive income, and global diversification, thereby creating a well-rounded approach to wealth building.

VCN

The VCN ETF is a solid option for investors who want broad exposure to the Canadian stock market. This ETF includes large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, covering multiple sectors and giving investors a well-balanced representation of Canada’s economy.

Financials make up the largest portion of the fund. The ETF has faced some short-term volatility, with recent declines mirroring broader market trends. Yet over the long term, it has historically delivered steady returns. With a dividend yield of 2.61% and a net asset value of $45.62 as of writing, VCN remains an attractive option, especially for investors who want a hands-off way to participate in the Canadian market while collecting passive income.

XEI

For those seeking higher yields, XEI is a compelling choice. This ETF focuses on Canadian companies with strong dividend payouts, making it ideal for TFSA investors who want to generate tax-free income. The fund is heavily weighted in the financial and energy sectors. While these sectors can experience cyclical downturns, long-term performance has been resilient. Plus dividend-paying stocks tend to hold up well in volatile markets.

The ETF’s yield of 5.5% is well above the broader market average, providing investors with a steady stream of income that can be reinvested for compounding growth. Despite some fluctuations in value, the focus on dividends makes XEI a strong candidate for long-term investors looking to balance growth with stability.

Considerations

Looking at historical performance, these ETFs have proven to be reliable investments over time. VCN, with its all-cap exposure, has delivered returns in line with the Canadian market’s long-term average. XEI, thanks to its focus on high-yield stocks, has provided investors with consistent dividend income even during periods of market downturns. While no investment is without risk, these ETFs have demonstrated resilience through various economic cycles, making each well-suited for investors with a long-term horizon.

A TFSA is particularly well suited for ETFs because it allows investors to avoid capital gains taxes, dividend withholding taxes, and other fees that could eat into their returns in a non-registered account. By selecting ETFs like VCN and XEI, investors can maximize tax-free compounding over decades. The key to making the most of a TFSA is to stay invested for the long haul. Market downturns and short-term corrections are inevitable, but history shows that holding a diversified mix of assets over time leads to strong returns.

Bottom line

By focusing on strong, diversified ETFs and taking advantage of the TFSA’s tax-free benefits, investors can set themselves up for financial success. Whether looking for steady dividends, broad market exposure, or global growth, these ETFs provide the foundation for a portfolio – one that can weather market cycles and deliver solid returns over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean on in Uncertain Times

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks are reliable amid uncertain times, given their strong history of dividend payments, earnings growth, and secure yields.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These 2 Canadian Stocks to Beat Trump’s Trade War

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stable Canadian stocks look even better now with Trump's trade wars hitting headlines.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Better Telecom Stock: BCE vs Rogers Communications?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and the telecoms sector sport huge dividends going into the spring season.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Kay Ng

Here are some top financial stocks Canadian investors should have on their radars.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before a Recovery

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks may be down now, but for long-term investors, they could provide a major win.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers the potential for major gains, and dividend income while you wait. It's perfect for a $10,000…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $945.96 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Put aside $20,000, and suddenly you can have almost another $1,000 to put in your pocket.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

An 8.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has value, passive income, and a drool-worthy dividend yield. So add it to your watchlist today.

Read more »