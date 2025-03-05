Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest in These 2 Canadian Stocks to Profit From Trump’s Tariffs

Are you looking to fight back against tariffs? These two stocks offer very different but secure paths to profits.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day

Source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving landscape of international trade, recent developments have cast a spotlight on Canadian companies. Stocks like Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) and Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) are now coming into focus. With U.S. president Donald Trump implementing new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, investors are keen to understand how these measures might impact their portfolios. Let’s delve into the recent performance and future prospects of these two Canadian stocks.

Wheaton

Wheaton Precious Metals, a prominent player in the precious metals streaming industry, recently showcased robust financial health. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the company reported revenues of $308 million, operating cash flow of $254 million, and net earnings of $155 million. Notably, it declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per common share. These figures underscore the company’s resilience and operational efficiency.

The company’s diversified portfolio, which includes interests in mines like Salobo, Antamina, and Peñasquito, contributed to its steady performance. For instance, in Q3 2024, Salobo produced 62,700 ounces of attributable gold. Meanwhile, Antamina and Peñasquito produced 0.9 million and 1.8 million ounces of attributable silver, respectively. Such diversification helps mitigate risks associated with individual asset performance.

Looking ahead, Wheaton’s strong balance sheet positions it well to capitalize on potential market opportunities. The company’s ability to generate substantial cash flows, even amidst fluctuating commodity prices, suggests a promising outlook. Moreover, its commitment to shareholder returns, evidenced by consistent dividend payouts, enhances the appeal to income-focused investors.

Topicus

Topicus, a notable entity in the European vertical market software and platforms sector, has been making strides in its domain. While specific recent earnings data is limited, the company’s focus on acquiring and growing vertical market software businesses provides it with a unique edge. Its strategy of integrating niche software companies into its ecosystem allows for tailored solutions across various industries.

The company’s growth trajectory is bolstered by its affiliation with Constellation Software, a well-regarded player in the software industry. This relationship offers Topicus access to a wealth of experience and resources, potentially accelerating its expansion plans. Investors often view such affiliations as indicators of stability and growth potential.

In terms of future outlook, Topicus’s emphasis on recurring revenue models and its diversified portfolio across multiple sectors position it favourably. As businesses continue to digitize operations, the demand for specialized software solutions is expected to rise, providing a conducive environment for Topicus’s offerings.

Introducing Trump’s tariffs

The recent imposition of a 25% tariff on imports from Canada by President Trump has sent ripples through global markets. These measures, aimed at addressing national security concerns, have led to heightened trade tensions. In response, Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods. Such tit-for-tat actions can disrupt supply chains and introduce economic uncertainties.

For Wheaton Precious Metals, the direct impact of these tariffs may be limited, given that precious metals are globally traded commodities. However, broader economic slowdowns resulting from trade tensions could influence commodity prices, indirectly affecting the company’s revenues. Conversely, in times of economic uncertainty, investors often flock to safe-haven assets like gold and silver, potentially benefiting companies like Wheaton.

Topicus, with its primary operations in Europe, might seem insulated from North American trade disputes. However, global economic interconnectedness means that prolonged trade wars can dampen business sentiments worldwide, potentially affecting investment in software solutions. Nonetheless, the increasing necessity for digital transformation could counterbalance these challenges, keeping demand for Topicus’s products steady.

Bottom line

Investors considering allocating funds to these Canadian stocks should assess both the macroeconomic environment and the companies’ intrinsic strengths. Wheaton Precious Metals offers exposure to the precious metals market, which can act as a hedge during economic downturns. Topicus provides a gateway into the specialized software sector, with growth prospects tied to the ongoing digital transformation across industries.

In light of recent trade developments, a diversified investment approach, encompassing both defensive assets like precious metals and growth-oriented sectors like technology, could be smart. As always, aligning investment choices with individual risk tolerance and long-term objectives is essential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

