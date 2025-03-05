Member Login
The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before a Recovery

These two Canadian stocks may be down now, but for long-term investors, they could provide a major win.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
In the ever-evolving landscape of the TSX, savvy investors are always on the lookout for opportunities to capitalize on undervalued stocks poised for a rebound. Two such gems that have caught the eye are Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and Magna International (TSX:MG). Both companies faced recent challenges, but strong fundamentals and strategic positioning suggest a promising recovery ahead.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable, a global leader in renewable energy, boasts an impressive portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities. Despite the volatility in the renewable sector, Brookfield demonstrated resilience and growth. In its recent earnings report, the company announced record funds from operations (FFO) of $1.217 billion, or $1.83 per unit, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2024, marking a 10% increase per unit compared to the previous year.

This robust performance underscores Brookfield’s ability to navigate market fluctuations and capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy. The company’s diversified asset base and strategic acquisitions positioned it well to benefit from the global shift towards sustainability.

Magna stock

Magna International, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, faced its share of headwinds due to industry-wide challenges. However, the company’s recent financial results indicate a resilient performance. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Magna reported sales of $10.28 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.28. While these figures fell slightly short of analyst expectations, they reflect Magna’s robust operational capabilities in a challenging environment.

The company’s commitment to innovation, particularly in the realms of electric and autonomous vehicles, positions it well for future growth. As the automotive industry undergoes a transformative shift towards electrification, Magna’s expertise and strategic partnerships are expected to drive its recovery and long-term success.

Into the numbers

Brookfield Renewable’s record FFO growth is a testament to its operational excellence and strategic foresight. The company’s ability to deliver consistent returns amidst market volatility highlights its resilience. Magna’s recent earnings, while impacted by broader industry challenges, showcase its adaptability. The company’s focus on cost management and operational efficiency enabled it to maintain a solid financial footing even as it navigates supply chain disruptions and fluctuating demand.

Looking ahead, both companies are well-positioned for recovery. Brookfield Renewable’s diversified portfolio and strategic investments in emerging markets should drive sustained growth. The global emphasis on renewable energy and decarbonization efforts provides a favourable backdrop for the company’s expansion plans.

Magna’s proactive approach to embracing new technologies, such as electric drivetrains and advanced driver-assistance systems, aligns with the automotive industry’s evolution. As demand for electric vehicles accelerates, Magna’s comprehensive product offerings and established relationships with major automakers position it to capitalize on this trend.

Foolish takeaway

Both Brookfield Renewable Partners and Magna International represent compelling investment opportunities on the TSX. The strong fundamentals, strategic initiatives, and resilience in the face of challenges suggest that both companies are on the cusp of a significant recovery. Investors seeking to capitalize on undervalued stocks with promising prospects may find these two companies worthy of consideration, especially before the markets realize just how much of a deal these are.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

