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3 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Triple in Value Within 5 Years

Add these three TSX growth stocks to your portfolio if you’re on the hunt for potentially three-fold returns on your investment in the stock market.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • Tripling in five years requires roughly a 25% CAGR; three TSX stocks positioned for multi‑year demand tailwinds are MDA (TSX:MDA), Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) and Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A).
  • MDA (space/robotics) has a $3.7B order backlog and exposure to satellite/defense demand, Bird boasts an $11B backlog and data‑centre work plus broad construction exposure, and Hammond supplies power equipment to data centres with order backlog up ~94.6% YoY.
  • No guarantee any stock will triple—these names offer plausible growth vectors, but investors should do their own due diligence and weigh execution, sector and macro risks.
10 stocks we like better than Bird Construction

For a stock to triple in value within half a decade, it must have at least a 25% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The Canadian stock market has no shortage of growth stocks. However, not every growth stock offers the ability to deliver threefold returns in such a short time. Investors must consider focusing on maximizing growth that is also sustainable. Companies that can benefit from demand trends spanning several years and deliver outsized growth are the most likely to help you get excellent returns.

Against this backdrop, here are three TSX stocks backed by potentially multi-year demand trends that you can consider adding to your self-directed investment portfolio.

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MDA Space

MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA) is a $7.4 billion market capitalization company in the space industry. The company is making a name for itself in the growing space industry by providing advanced tech-based solutions and services. Recent advances in technology have increased opportunities for satellite infrastructure and defence, creating the kind of conditions that MDA Space stock needs to deliver substantial growth.

The growing demand for next-gen communications and satellite constellations is a major growth driver for the company. However, its geointelligence and robotics divisions also continue to benefit from growing demand. The order backlog of $3.7 billion in the first fiscal quarter of 2026 proves that it has the kind of earnings and growth visibility that investors can expect from reliable growth stocks.

Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. (TSX:BDT) is a $3.4 billion market-cap investment holding company in the construction sector. The company has clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, and several other sectors, engaging the business for its construction services. There is a significant and growing demand for construction services. The country’s growing investments in energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects benefit the business.

In addition to strong demand for its services in key markets, it is foraying into the fast-growing data centre industry, where opportunities are expected to be over $20 billion. Besides solid demand, its balance sheet makes Bird Construction a compelling investment. Boasting an $11 billion backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 alone, BDT can be a compelling investment to consider for growth.

Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX:HPS.A) is a $3.7 billion market capitalization company that is also well-positioned to benefit from growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption and the need for infrastructure to support it. While it doesn’t make data centres that would directly benefit the company, Hammond Power Solutions provides the critical equipment necessary to support the massive demand for energy by data centres.

As hyperscaler data centres continue expanding worldwide, the demand for products like power-quality systems, magnetic components, and dry-type transformers will grow. This spells a significant opportunity for long-term growth. The company’s order backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 grew by 94.6% year-over-year, indicating that there is room for the stock to grow. HPS.A stock can be an enticing investment at current levels.

Foolish takeaway

It’s important to remember that there is never a guarantee that any stock will deliver threefold returns. Factors out of your control can significantly impact how the market moves and the performance of assets you hold in your self-directed investment portfolio. The best thing you can do is make well-educated bets in the market after conducting your due diligence.

To this end, MDA stock, BDT stock, and HPS.A stock offer the likeliest ability to deliver outsized gains in the next few years.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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