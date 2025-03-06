Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 6

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 6

Any further developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market staged a handsome recovery on Wednesday as the Trump administration granted large automakers, complying with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a one-month exemption from the recently imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. After witnessing massive losses in the previous two days, the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 299 points, or 1.2%, yesterday to settle at 24,871 — marking the benchmark’s biggest single-day percentage gain in over four weeks.

As tariff concessions raised investors’ hopes of a potential de-escalation in trade tensions, all key TSX sectors staged a sharp recovery, primarily led by mining, consumer, and technology stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) rallied by 12.8% to $14.48 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in IVN stock came after the Vancouver-based mining firm posted strong copper and zinc production for the first two months of 2025.

Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex produced 45,477 tonnes of copper in January and 40,849 tonnes in February. Its annualized copper production rate in the last week of February exceeded 578,000 tonnes, aligning with the top end of the company’s 2025 guidance. This positive news, coupled with a solid 5% intraday jump in copper prices, could be the main reason for driving IVN stock sharply higher.

Bombardier, First Quantum Minerals, and First Majestic Silver were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each surging by over 7%.

In contrast, Baytex Energy, Stella-Jones, Suncor Energy, and Imperial Oil slid by at least 2.8% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

After staging the sharp rally in the last session, gold, silver, and copper prices were largely mixed in early Thursday trading, which could limit further upside for TSX mining stocks at the open today.

On the corporate events front, besides the domestic purchasing managers index data for February, the weekly U.S. jobless claims report will also be closely watched by Canadian investors.

As the session unfolds, attention will likely shift to corporate earnings reports and any further developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks, which could give further direction to stocks. Many TSX-listed companies, including CES Energy Solutions, Parex Resources, Ero Copper, and Canadian Natural Resources, will announce their latest quarterly results on March 6.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Ces Energy Solutions, Enbridge, Parex Resources, and Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 5

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors are likely to remain cautious today as they monitor economic data and developments in U.S.-Canada trade negotiations.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 4

| Jitendra Parashar

As U.S.-Canada trade tariffs came into effect today, TSX investors may want to brace for heightened volatility, especially in trade-sensitive…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 3

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely watch for any developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks as the March 4th tariff deadline approaches.

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Stock Market

Top TSX Transportation Stocks to Buy in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality TSX transportation stocks such as CP and TFI should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 28

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to Canada’s GDP growth and U.S. personal consumption expenditure data, TSX investors will closely watch for developments in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 27

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling metals prices could pressure the TSX at the open today, as investors watch the U.S. quarterly GDP growth data…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 26

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite concerns over weaker commodity prices and disappointing U.S. consumer confidence, TSX investors will stay focused on upcoming corporate earnings…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 25

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the U.S. consumer confidence report, more corporate earnings, especially from the banking sector, will remain in focus…

Read more »