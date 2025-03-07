Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Manulife Stock While It’s Below $45?

Should You Buy Manulife Stock While It’s Below $45?

Manulife stock may be near 52-week highs, but more could be on the way for investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
cloud computing

Source: Getty Images

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) has long been a staple in Canada’s financial sector, offering a mix of insurance and wealth management services. As of writing, its stock was trading at about $42. This puts the stock just below its 52-week high of $46.42, thus making investors wonder whether this is the right time to buy or if there’s still room for growth.

The numbers

In its most recent earnings report, Manulife stock posted strong results. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported core earnings of $1.9 billion, thereby marking a 6% increase from the same quarter a year prior. Over the full year, core earnings reached $7.2 billion, up 8% from the previous year. The strong performance was driven by its Asia segment, as well as solid results from Global Wealth and Asset Management. These together accounted for 70% of its earnings.

One of the most attractive aspects of Manulife stock is its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. In February 2025, the company announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend, a move that reflects its strong financial standing. Currently, the dividend yield sits at approximately 4.2%, thus making Manulife an appealing option for income-focused investors looking for reliable passive income.

Over the past year, Manulife’s stock has been a solid performer, fluctuating between a low of $31.24 and a high of $46.42. This performance highlights the company’s resilience amid changing market conditions. Manulife stock has steadily climbed, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth prospects and strong financial foundation.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, analysts remain optimistic about Manulife stock’s future. Earnings and revenue are projected to grow at an annual rate of 9.2% and 16.7%, respectively. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) are expected to rise by nearly 20% per year, with an anticipated return on equity of 13.4% over the next three years. With a strong balance sheet and strategic investments in high-growth areas like Asia, Manulife stock is positioned to maintain its upward trajectory.

The company’s valuation also suggests that there could still be room for growth. Manulife stock’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 14.9, while its forward P/E ratio is 10.1, thus indicating that it remains reasonably priced relative to its earnings potential. Furthermore, the price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.6 suggests that the stock is trading at a modest premium to its book value. This is common for financial stocks with strong profitability.

Positive sentiment suggests that Manulife stock remains a strong option for investors looking for stability and long-term gains. Yet despite its strengths, investors should still consider broader market conditions. Financial stocks are sensitive to interest rate changes and economic cycles, which could impact Manulife’s performance. However, the company’s diversified operations and strong capital position help mitigate some of these risks, thus making it more resilient in turbulent market conditions.

Foolish takeaway

Manulife stock’s combination of dividend growth, steady earnings, and a solid financial foundation make it an attractive choice for long-term investors. While it’s currently trading near its 52-week high, its valuation metrics and growth prospects suggest that there could still be upside potential. For those looking for a mix of income and growth, Manulife stock presents a compelling opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped up Dividends (Again!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are prime for the picking after increasing dividends yet again for investors.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Earn reliable streams of monthly passive income from First National Financial and two other TSX monthly dividend stocks with +5%…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Utilities Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Security? Check. Stability? Check. Dividends? Check! So, what's holding back Canadians from investing?

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are Canadian stocks, and then there are these top-notch, prime, cream of the crop Canadian stocks.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Easy Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want high yields, stability, and growth, these three ETFs are exactly where investors should start.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Trump’s Tariffs Are Here: This 5.9% Dividend Stock Is a Safe Haven

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Amidst this uncertainty, certain stocks stand out as safe havens.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 3 Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Buy utility stocks for dividend income and stable stock performance.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Power Up Your Defences: Canadian Utility ETFs for Steady Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for safe ETFs with solid income? These three are a solid place to start.

Read more »