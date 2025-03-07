Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Know About Canadian Bank Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Bank Stocks for 2025

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is pricey by bank stock standards. Is it worth it?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian bank stocks are having a bit of a moment in 2025. At a time when US equity markets are getting hammered, TSX banks are doing fairly well. As a class, they are down by lesser percentages than their dividend yields – some of them are even making nice gains for the year. More importantly, TSX banks are doing better than the US markets this year. So, for most of the investing public, an investment in TSX banks at the start of this year would have been a relatively good bet.

In this article, I will explore the outlook for Canadian bank stocks in 2025, taking into account macroeconomic, political, and other factors.

Earnings may have peaked

One negative for Canadian banks this year is that their earnings may have already peaked. The Bank of Canada has been lowering interest rates lately, and it may still have one or two more rate cuts in store. These cuts will reduce the amount of interest that Canadian banks can charge on loans, which in turn will lower their net interest income.

We can illustrate the point above by looking at The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). In its most recent quarter, TD did slightly negative growth in net income (though EPS was slightly up because of the offsetting effect of a large buyback). The bank’s earnings declined mainly because of weakness in its US business – the American subsidiary was affected by a fine and asset cap. The earnings growth was slightly positive in the Canadian business, but the growth rate was down from in prior quarters. I expect the trend in TD’s Canadian retail business to be one of low or slow growth. The bank already said in an earnings call that growth would be tough this year, and I think that that’s about right.

Valuations low compared to the TSX, but high by historical standards

Another factor that Canadian banks have going for them this year is the fact that their valuations are low compared to that of the TSX Index. At today’s level, the TSX is at about 20 times earnings. TSX banks on the other hand are at about 15 times earnings. So, they are cheaper than the TSX index.

Take Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) for example. It’s a Canadian bank stock that trades at 12.4 times earnings, 4 times sales, and 1.9 times book value. All of these multiples are far lower than those of the TSX index. To top it all off, Royal Bank even grew rapidly in its most recent quarter, with earnings up 43%! The combination of value and growth here is far better than that of the TSX Index. So, Royal Bank will continue being one to watch in the year ahead.

It’s important to remember that while TSX banks are cheaper than the TSX Index, they are pricier than they were in the past. Historically, P/E ratios between 8 and 10 were the norm for banks. So it may be that banks are due for a pullback. For my money, that will be another opportunity to accumulate more shares.

Final verdict: Canadian banks are decent buys

Taking into account everything I’ve looked at in this article, I think Canadian banks remain decent buys. There are some issues, like slowing growth, but not all TSX banks are affected by that. Also, the big banks are cheaper than the TSX. So my outlook is comparatively bright.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in the Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

This Big 6 Bank Stock Stands Above the Rest

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the outlook for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and why this Canadian bank stock could be the…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: CIBC vs National Bank?

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) and the big banks could be great bets this spring season.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: National Bank vs Bank of Montreal?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These bank stocks have a lot of similarities, but one might edge out the other depending on your portfolio.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Bank Stocks

Turn Your Savings Into a Passive-Income Powerhouse With 2 Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

By investing in these two high-quality Canadian bank stocks today, you can build a steady stream of passive income while…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Canada’s Big Bank Stocks: How to Find the Best One for You

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's big bank stocks are among the best long-term options for investors to buy. But which big bank is right…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Bank Stocks

A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a safe portfolio with growth and income? It won't be a risky investment when you have this…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's no secret that TD stock had a rough year. But with a dividend and strong income, could the price…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Bank Stocks

One Magnificent TSX Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Button

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is launching a massive buyback program with its proceeds from selling Charles Schwab stock.

Read more »