Better Banking Stock: Royal Bank vs TD Bank?

If you’re looking at bank stocks these two are the best of the best, yet which edges out the other?

When it comes to Canadian banking heavyweights, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) often steal the spotlight. Both institutions have storied histories and extensive operations, but for investors eyeing the best bang for their buck, which bank stands taller? Let’s dive into a comparison of these two financial titans.

Into earnings

RBC recently reported a stellar first quarter for 2025, boasting a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54, marking a 42% increase over the same period last year. This impressive growth was driven by robust performances across all business segments, particularly wealth management. This saw a 48% income jump.

On the flip side, TD’s first-quarter results were a mixed bag. While the bank’s wealth-management unit reported earnings of $680 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $578 million, its U.S. retail business faced challenges, with earnings plummeting 61% to $342 million. This decline is largely attributed to previous compliance issues, including a hefty $3 billion fine for money-laundering failures.

Historically, both banks have been pillars of stability in the Canadian financial landscape. RBC, with its diversified revenue streams, has consistently delivered solid returns. TD, known for its expansive U.S. presence, has enjoyed growth from its cross-border operations. However, recent regulatory hiccups have slightly tarnished TD’s otherwise gleaming track record.

Future outlook

RBC’s strong capital position and diversified business model position it well for future growth. The bank’s focus on digital innovation and expanding its wealth management services could further bolster its earnings.

TD, meanwhile, is in a period of introspection. The bank has suspended its financial growth targets as it reviews its operations following the compliance setbacks. However, with a new chief executive officer at the helm and a commitment to strengthening risk management, TD aims to regain its footing in the coming years.

As of Jan. 31, 2025, RBC’s market capitalization stood at $250.33 billion, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.75 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 2.12. In comparison, TD’s market cap was $145.10 billion, with a trailing P/E ratio of 17.57 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.39. These figures suggest that while TD may appear cheaper on a P/B basis, its higher P/E ratio could indicate lower earnings growth or higher perceived risk.

For income-focused investors, dividends are the cherry on top. RBC offers a forward annual dividend rate of $5.92, yielding approximately 3.63%. TD, with a forward annual dividend of $4.20, provides a higher yield of about 4.95%. However, it’s worth noting that TD’s higher payout ratio of 87.08% compared to RBC’s 46.38% might raise questions about dividend sustainability.

Considerations

RBC’s diversified operations and strong capital base provide a cushion against economic downturns. TD’s recent regulatory challenges in the U.S. have introduced a layer of uncertainty. The bank stock’s focus on remediation and strengthening compliance is crucial to mitigate future risks.

RBC’s emphasis on digital transformation and expanding its wealth management arm positions it well for organic growth. TD’s significant presence in the U.S. offers growth opportunities, but the bank’s immediate focus will likely be on internal restructuring and compliance enhancements.

Analysts have mixed views on both banks. Some believe RBC’s conservative approach and strong fundamentals make it a safer bet. Meanwhile, others see TD’s current challenges as a temporary setback, presenting a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Bottom line

Both RBC and TD have their strengths and challenges. RBC’s steady performance and diversified operations make it a compelling choice for conservative investors. TD’s current hurdles, while significant, may offer a contrarian investment opportunity for those willing to bet on its recovery. As always, potential investors should align their choices with their risk tolerance and investment horizons. Yet, in the ever-evolving world of banking, today’s leader could be tomorrow’s underdog. Staying informed and adaptable is key to navigating these financial waters.