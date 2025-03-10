Where to Invest $3,000 in March

Looking to take advantage of the market’s recent dip? Here are three TSX stocks to add to your watch list right now.

It’s been a tough go for Canadian investors as of late. The S&P/TSX Composite Index had a strong start to the year, returning 3.5% in January. After trading sideways for most of February, the index then gave up all of its returns on the year in March and is now just about flat in 2025.

With all of the uncertainty in the macroenvironment today, I’m surprised the market isn’t trading lower than where it is right now. Of course, we could just be at the beginning of a much larger pullback.

My point is, it’s anybody’s guess as to how the stock market will perform in the coming weeks and months. What I would bet on, though, is that we’re in for more volatility.

Opportunities for long-term investors

In the short term, investors may be in for a rough ride. That being said, there could be opportunities for long-term, patient investors.

With that in mind, I’ve compiled a well-rounded basket of three TSX stocks. Through thick and thin, these are three companies that you can count on over the long term.

If you’ve got some cash to spare today, I’d keep a close eye on these three stocks in March.

Shopify

Growth investors won’t want to miss out on this buying opportunity.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has dropped 20% from its 52-week highs, which were last set in February. The tech stock has had an impressive run over the past year, returning more than 40%, yet continues to trade 30% below all-time highs.

There’s clearly a lot of growth left in the tank for Shopify. What investors need to be prepared for, though, is volatility, which I wouldn’t expect to slow down any time soon.

Bank of Nova Scotia

A high-yielding dividend stock is a great way to balance out a high-growth company like Shopify.

Dividend investors don’t need to look any further than the Canadian banks. The Big Five all pay top yields today. You also won’t find many dividend stocks on the TSX with longer payout streaks than the Canadian banks.

At today’s stock price, Bank of Nova Scotia’s (TSX:BNS) 6% dividend yield is the highest of the Big Five banks. It also boasts a dividend payout streak that’s nearing an incredible 200 years.

If you’re looking to build a steady stream of passive income, Bank of Nova Scotia should be on your watch list.

Brookfield

Last on my list is a well-diversified stock that’s no stranger to delivering market-beating returns.

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a global asset manager with offices around the globe, spanning a range of different industries. The diversification alone that Brookfield can provide an investment portfolio is enough of a reason to have the company on your watch list.

As diversified as the company is, though, the stock has returned a market-crushing 90% over the past years.

After setting a new all-time high in January earlier this year, the stock has since dropped close to 15%, presenting investors with a great buying opportunity.

This is not a company that you need to think twice about loading up on, especially not when it’s trading at a discount price.