Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest $3,000 in March

Where to Invest $3,000 in March

Looking to take advantage of the market’s recent dip? Here are three TSX stocks to add to your watch list right now.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

It’s been a tough go for Canadian investors as of late. The S&P/TSX Composite Index had a strong start to the year, returning 3.5% in January. After trading sideways for most of February, the index then gave up all of its returns on the year in March and is now just about flat in 2025. 

With all of the uncertainty in the macroenvironment today, I’m surprised the market isn’t trading lower than where it is right now. Of course, we could just be at the beginning of a much larger pullback. 

My point is, it’s anybody’s guess as to how the stock market will perform in the coming weeks and months. What I would bet on, though, is that we’re in for more volatility.

Opportunities for long-term investors

In the short term, investors may be in for a rough ride. That being said, there could be opportunities for long-term, patient investors. 

With that in mind, I’ve compiled a well-rounded basket of three TSX stocks. Through thick and thin, these are three companies that you can count on over the long term.

If you’ve got some cash to spare today, I’d keep a close eye on these three stocks in March.

Shopify

Growth investors won’t want to miss out on this buying opportunity. 

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has dropped 20% from its 52-week highs, which were last set in February. The tech stock has had an impressive run over the past year, returning more than 40%, yet continues to trade 30% below all-time highs. 

There’s clearly a lot of growth left in the tank for Shopify. What investors need to be prepared for, though, is volatility, which I wouldn’t expect to slow down any time soon.

Bank of Nova Scotia

A high-yielding dividend stock is a great way to balance out a high-growth company like Shopify. 

Dividend investors don’t need to look any further than the Canadian banks. The Big Five all pay top yields today. You also won’t find many dividend stocks on the TSX with longer payout streaks than the Canadian banks.

At today’s stock price, Bank of Nova Scotia’s (TSX:BNS) 6% dividend yield is the highest of the Big Five banks. It also boasts a dividend payout streak that’s nearing an incredible 200 years.

If you’re looking to build a steady stream of passive income, Bank of Nova Scotia should be on your watch list.

Brookfield

Last on my list is a well-diversified stock that’s no stranger to delivering market-beating returns.

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a global asset manager with offices around the globe, spanning a range of different industries. The diversification alone that Brookfield can provide an investment portfolio is enough of a reason to have the company on your watch list.

As diversified as the company is, though, the stock has returned a market-crushing 90% over the past years.

After setting a new all-time high in January earlier this year, the stock has since dropped close to 15%, presenting investors with a great buying opportunity. 

This is not a company that you need to think twice about loading up on, especially not when it’s trading at a discount price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Adam Othman

These three TSX stocks might have what it takes to continue delivering substantial upside to investors, despite near-term volatilities rocking…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Better Communications Stock: Telus vs Quebecor?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these telecom stocks look promising, but one might just edge out the other in 2025.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 7.3 Percent TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Northwest Healthcare is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield in 2025. But is it a good…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you invested in, or considering to invest in Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)? Here's a case to buy, sell…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Constellation Software Stock in 2025 

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software outperformed the market with double-digit growth year to date. Can it sustain this rally for the remainder of…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks have resilient payouts, making them top investments to generate solid passive income in the coming years.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: Royal Bank vs TD Bank?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking at bank stocks these two are the best of the best, yet which edges out the other?

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

A 3.72% Dividend Yield Today! But Here’s Why I’m Buying This Stock for the Long Term 

| Puja Tayal

A dividend yield of 3.72% might not excite you at the moment. But wait till you see how it grows…

Read more »