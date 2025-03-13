Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $5,000 to Invest? 3 Insurance Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $5,000 to Invest? 3 Insurance Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These three insurance stocks are the perfect options for those wanting security, stability, and dividends.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Investing $5,000 in the Canadian insurance sector can be a wise move for those looking to build long-term wealth. And three insurance stocks certainly look like strong options right now. So, let’s take a closer look at Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW), and Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO). Then, see why these might be excellent buy-and-hold stocks.

Manulife

Manulife Financial, one of Canada’s largest insurers, has been making headlines recently. In November 2024, the company announced that Phil Witherington, an insider with over 25 years of experience in insurance and financial services, will succeed Roy Gori as chief executive officer in May 2025. This leadership transition comes at a time when Manulife is showing robust financial health.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Manulife reported assets under management and administration of $1.4 trillion, reflecting a 10% increase from the previous year. The insurance stock’s global presence, particularly in Asia, continues to be a significant growth driver.

Power

Power Corporation of Canada, a diversified international management and holding company, has substantial interests in financial services, renewable energy, and other sectors. In its third-quarter report for 2024, Power Corporation reported consolidated earnings of $634 million. That’s up from $567 million in the same period the previous year.

This increase was primarily driven by strong performances from its financial services subsidiaries. The insurance stock’s strategic focus on sustainable investments and renewable energy projects also positions it well for future growth.

Great-West

Great-West, a member of the Power Corporation group, has been delivering impressive results. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the insurance stock reported base earnings of $1.1 billion—a 15% increase from the same period in 2023.

For the full year, base earnings reached $4.2 billion, up 14% from the previous year. These record earnings were driven by strong performances across all business segments, particularly in the United States and Europe. As of Dec. 31, 2024, Great-West Lifeco’s assets under administration exceeded $3.2 trillion, underscoring its significant market presence.

Value and income

When considering past performance, all three companies have shown resilience and growth. Manulife’s stock has appreciated by 20% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its global strategy. Power Corporation’s diversified portfolio has provided steady returns, with its stock up 15% in the same period. Great-West Lifeco’s focus on core insurance and asset management businesses has resulted in a 25% stock price increase over the past year.

In terms of dividends, all three companies offer attractive yields. Manulife currently provides a dividend yield of 4.2% at writing, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Power Corporation’s dividend yield stands at 4.5%, supported by its robust earnings from diversified investments. Great-West Lifeco offers a dividend yield of 4.3%, underpinned by its consistent financial performance.

Bottom line

For investors with $5,000 to invest, allocating funds across these three companies can provide a balanced exposure to the Canadian insurance sector. This approach offers diversification benefits, combining Manulife’s international growth prospects, Power Corporation’s diversified investment strategy, and Great-West Lifeco’s strong operational performance.

All together, Manulife Financial, Power Corporation of Canada, and Great-West Lifeco present compelling opportunities for long-term investors. The strong financial performances, strategic growth initiatives, and attractive dividend yields make them worthy considerations for those looking to invest in the Canadian insurance sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Restaurant Brands International Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

QSR stock has had a turbulent few years, but investors may not want to count out the stock just yet.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Winners

| Adam Othman

Investing in these two under-the-radar stocks right now could pay off really well over the next 10 years or beyond.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks have already had a strong year, but the three companies look like they could just be getting…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some monthly tax-free passive income? Here are three top picks that can give you $300 or more…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Undervalued or Just a Value Trap?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, BCE stock trades at a cheap multiple in 2025. But is the TSX dividend…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks will consistently pay and increase their dividends, making them attractive investment to generate passive income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000? 5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip stocks have solid fundamentals, growing earnings bases, and the ability to deliver steady growth and income.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Why Smart Investors Own This Canadian Financial Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock continues to give investors strong value, a solid dividend, and stellar performance, making it a stock any…

Read more »