Member Login
Home » Investing » These Stocks Got Trounced by Tariffs, But the Damage Is Overdone

These Stocks Got Trounced by Tariffs, But the Damage Is Overdone

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks like a great deal, even as tariff threats look to hit.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Trump tariffs are really rocking U.S. and Canadian markets. And the drama may not be over as we enter April and new, potentially higher tariffs come online on a broader range of goods. Indeed, the TSX Index is off just shy of 6% at the time of writing, while the S&P 500 is down close to 8% after briefly flirting with a correction (a 10% decline). Given how much both economies have to lose from tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, one has to think that landing a deal is a top priority for both sides.

Undoubtedly, with the U.S. applying tariffs to Mexico, Europe, and China, perhaps the pains could be enough to backtrack before the midpoint of the year. Indeed, a recession is the last thing the Trump administration wants, especially now that the stock market is deep in the red since inauguration day.

Personally, I think the damage is just a bit overdone. And while it’ll take more to calm the nerves of investors on both sides of the border, perhaps nibbling on some relatively cheap names that have what it takes to (mostly) sidestep tariff headwinds could be the ones that can continue delivering for investors.

Indeed, the TSX Index may not be as close to a correction as the S&P 500, but this “half correction,” I think, is a terrible dip to waste if you’ve got plenty of cash sitting on the sidelines that’s ready to be deployed in market bargains. Here is one of the more intriguing names that may be a great bet, regardless of what comes up next on the front of tariffs.

TD Bank

TD Bank (TSX:TD) currently goes for just shy of $84 per share after taking a bit of a breather since sustaining a nice rally off its December lows. Undoubtedly, TD Bank has a new chief executive officer and a revamped game plan to return to its former glory. While TD stock may be trailing behind some of its Big Six peers in terms of share price performance of late, I think the gap can be narrowed as the new management gets to work.

While there’s still some mess from the money-laundering fiasco to clean up, I think management is on the right track. As the mess is cleaned and new growth levers are pulled (perhaps larger investments in tech and the domestic market), I wouldn’t be surprised if TD stock makes a run for prior all-time highs.

For now, the stock still looks cheap at 17.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), with a 5.1% dividend yield. Of course, an economic recession poses a huge hurdle for the big banks. However, as a bank that’s already been through so many setbacks, I have faith that management can steadily navigate the macro headwinds.

Indeed, tariff troubles and recession chatter could cause a wave of analysts to downgrade their price targets and ratings on the big Canadian banks. Even if TD stock’s seemingly cheaper than its rivals, I would brace for such downgrades and their potential overhang on the stock going into year’s end. At the very least, you’ll be able to get more yield for your investment dollar should the recent relief rally falter at the hands of any tariff-induced economic woes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns shares of TD Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock While it’s Below $85?

| Adam Othman

Investing in a well-established bank stock trading at a cheap multiple can be an excellent way to put your money…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD Bank vs Royal Bank?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank stock's earnings and reputation have been hit. Yet, it trades at higher multiples than Royal Bank.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Kay Ng

If you have a long-term horizon to invest, consider investigating these three growth stocks.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are sure to be long-term winners in Canada, but these three look ultra promising for investors.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

National Bank of Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock is an ideal option, but not just for a dividend. The company certainly has a lot more…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Bank Stocks

What Veteran Investors Know About Timing the Market

| Kay Ng

Timing the market is tricky. Focusing on wonderful businesses for the long term may be a more reliable path to…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you invested in, or considering to invest in Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)? Here's a case to buy, sell…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: Royal Bank vs TD Bank?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking at bank stocks these two are the best of the best, yet which edges out the other?

Read more »