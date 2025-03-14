Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Bank of Canada cut interest rates by 0.25%, the seventh rate cut in a row. With falling interest rates, investors should consider adding monthly-paying dividend stocks to earn a stable passive income. Meanwhile, here are my three top picks.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) operates a highly franchised restaurant business, collecting royalty from its franchisees based on their sales. Therefore, its financials are less susceptible to rising commodity prices and wage inflation while generating healthy cash flows. It intends to return all the available cash to its shareholders after allowing for reasonable reserves, which helps it smoothen its dividend payouts amid seasonality issues inherent to the restaurant industry.

The owner of Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands expects its value propositions, menu innovations, and enhancements to its dine-in and digital experiences to support its same-store sales growth in the coming quarters. Further, the company added 45 restaurants to its royalty pool at the beginning of this year. However, with the removal of 25 restaurants that ended their operations, the restaurant count in its royalty pool increased by 20 to 794. Amid these growth initiatives, I expect PZA to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate. Meanwhile, its current dividend payout of $0.0775/share translates into an attractive forward dividend yield of 7.01%.

Extendicare

With the growth in the aging population, I expect the demand for senior living services to rise, thus making Extendicare (TSX:EXE) an excellent buy. The Markham-based company also reported an impressive fourth-quarter performance last month, with its top line growing by 11.8% to $391.6 million. Home healthcare average daily volume growth, rate hikes, growth in managed services, and increased long-term care (LTC) funding have boosted its financials. Supported by its topline growth, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) grew by 38.2% to $38.7 million.

Moreover, Extendicare is working on acquiring nine Class C LTC homes in Ontario and Manitoba from Ravera. The management expects to close the transaction, which could add around 1,396 beds to the company’s portfolio, in the second quarter of this year. Further, it recently opened two homes in a joint venture with Axium, including a 192-bed home in Kingston, Ontario, and a 256-bed home in Stittsville, Ontario. It has also begun the construction of two new LTC projects in Ontario and hopes to complete both projects in the first half of 2027. Considering its solid financials and healthy growth prospects, I believe Extendicare’s future dividend payouts are safe. Further, the company has raised its monthly dividend by 5% to $0.042/share, translating into a forward dividend yield of 3.77%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

Given its defensive healthcare portfolio, government-backed tenant base, and long-term lease agreements, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) enjoys healthy occupancy and collection rates, thus supporting its financial growth. Last year, the real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on optimizing its portfolio, simplifying its operations, and strengthening its balance sheet. It sold around $1.4 billion of non-core assets and utilized the net proceeds to reduce its debt by $1.1 billion. It also refinanced an additional debt of $1 billion, thus strengthening its balance sheet. Further, it has also renewed around 80% of its lease expiries at the same or higher rental rates.

Moreover, last month, NorthWest Healthcare achieved an investment-grade credit rating, which could lower its borrowing costs. The company is streamlining its operations and leveraging technology to drive margins. Amid improving operating performances and financial position, I believe NorthWest Healthcare is well-positioned to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate. Its current monthly payout of $0.03/share translates into a juicy forward dividend yield of 7.29%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

Made in Canada: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Tariff Tussle

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to own and support local Canadian companies? Here are three safe and solid dividend stocks to hold…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three monthly dividend stocks are prime options for investors wanting extra income while also getting some growth.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Stability

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term stability? These defensive stocks can certainly get you there with solid earnings and future growth.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 22 Percent, to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 22% from all-time highs, Brookfield Asset Management is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a discount to consensus…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

CRA Red Flags: 3 Tax Breaks That Are Often Denied

| Andrew Button

You can be denied many tax breaks, but you can't be denied the dividend tax credit when you invest in…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are prime options for those looking for secure income at a great price.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks for Cautious Investors

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about the tariff war? Here are two safe Canadian stocks for dividends and modest growth ahead.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000 to Invest? 3 Insurance Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three insurance stocks are the perfect options for those wanting security, stability, and dividends.

Read more »