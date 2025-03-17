Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

These stocks have solid growth prospects. Moreover, the recent pullback makes them compelling near current price levels.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

The macro uncertainty has weighed on several top TSX stocks. However, this also presents a buying opportunity in fundamentally strong stocks for investors with a long-term outlook. So, if you plan to invest in high-growth Canadian stocks, here are my top three picks.

Top TSX stock #1

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the top Canadian stocks investors could now consider for solid capital gains over time. This e-commerce company is poised to benefit from the ongoing shift in selling models toward omnichannel platforms and its growing penetration within the retail space.

This multi-channel commerce platform provider is expanding its merchant base by attracting larger, high-volume global brands. Moreover, Shopify’s gross merchandise volume (GMV), a key indicator of e-commerce growth, is growing at a solid pace, driving its revenues. The Canadian tech giant’s profitability is also improving, as it is focusing on increasing its operating income and improving its operational efficiency. Further, it has delivered nine consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow, reflecting its ability to scale profitably.

With more businesses embracing Shopify’s integrated platform and its expanding suite of products, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the digital shift. It is also well-positioned to capture opportunities in offline retail and B2B (business-to-business) channels, which should further bolster its financial performance. Moreover, international expansion offers a significant avenue for growth, as markets outside North America are growing rapidly.

Top TSX stock #2

Shares of fashion retailer Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) look compelling near the current price levels. Although the stock has dropped around 25% in one month due to tariff concerns, the company’s fundamentals remain solid, indicating that the recent dip is a buying opportunity.

Aritzia has consistently delivered strong top and bottom-line growth, driven by its focus on exclusive fashion brands, new boutique openings, presence in high-growth markets, and an efficient supply chain. Its impressive financials led to its stock price consistently outperforming the broader market index.

Looking ahead, Aritzia is focusing on new boutique openings, particularly in the U.S., which will likely expand its retail space, strengthen brand recognition, and boost revenue. Meanwhile, its expansion of omnichannel capabilities will further accelerate its growth.

The company aims to open eight to 10 new boutiques annually in the U.S. through fiscal 2027. Though trade and tariff restrictions might hinder Aritzia’s near-term growth plans, the company still projects its revenues to increase at a mid-teens rate annually through fiscal 2027. Leverage from higher sales and Aritzia’s focus on operational efficiency and cost management will further support its profitability, driving its share price higher.

Top TSX stock #3

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a leading manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions provider. The Canadian company is thriving thanks to strong demand from Hyperscaler customers within its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment. In particular, Celestica’s networking products under its Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) business have been a significant growth driver, propelling its stock to impressive gains.

Despite some recent pressure on its share price due to broader economic concerns, Celestica’s long-term outlook remains compelling. The company is witnessing strong sales of its 400G networking switches, and with the rollout of next-generation 800G switches, demand is expected to accelerate. This product ramp positions Celestica to grow its market share in the rapidly expanding high-performance networking hardware space.

Another significant tailwind for Celestica is the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). As AI training costs decline, the need for networking hardware is surging. This trend could further boost Celestica’s financial performance and share price in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Asset Management
Tech Stocks

Missing Out Is Costly: Why the Smartest Investors Keep Buying Canadian Stocks

| Kay Ng

Smart investors know that success in the stock market comes from identifying high-quality businesses and holding them for a long…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock vs. Cameco: Which One Is a Better Buy on the Dip?

| Joey Frenette

Consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another great momentum play to energize your TFSA.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier TSX Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term stock to fuel your TFSA. Here’s a look at three top-tier TSX stocks…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

Trump Tariffs: Are Canadian Energy Stocks Still a Safe Haven for Investors?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Amid Trump’s tariffs, can Canadian energy stocks still shelter your portfolio? Let's identify the risks and opportunities.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy for March

| Adam Othman

These three growth stocks might be excellent holdings to add to your self-directed portfolio this month.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Energy Stocks

Down 30% From Highs: Is This TSX Growth Stock a Screaming Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock may be down now, but don't count it out. With plenty of growth opportunities already underway, now…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Sell-Off Opportunity: Why This Beaten-Down Canadian Stock Could Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock might be down now, but long-term investors will certainly reap some major rewards.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

U.S. Stock Market Correction: Here’s Where We Stand

| Andrew Button

U.S. stocks are pricey. Canadian stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) are less pricey.

Read more »