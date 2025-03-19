Member Login
Home » Investing » Down 32% From Highs: Is It Time to Load Up on This Growth Stock?

Down 32% From Highs: Is It Time to Load Up on This Growth Stock?

This growth stock neared double digits earlier this year, so what happened to make it drop 32%?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in the stock market is never a straight line. Even the strongest companies can see their stock prices drop significantly, sometimes without a clear reason. This can create an opportunity for investors who believe in a company’s long-term potential. One such stock that has taken a hit recently is Doman Building Materials Group (TSX:DBM). The stock has fallen about 32% from its 52-week high, leaving investors wondering whether now is the time to buy.

Doman Building stock

Doman Building Materials is a well-established company in the building materials sector. It supplies a wide range of products used in new home construction, renovations, and industrial projects. The building materials supplier serves retailers, contractors, and manufacturers across Canada and parts of the United States. Its business is tied to construction demand, making it sensitive to housing market trends, interest rates, and economic cycles.

Despite its strong market position, Doman’s stock has struggled recently. As of writing, it traded at $6.69, down from its 52-week high of $9.96. This decline has caught the attention of investors looking for potential bargains. Some may see it as a sign of trouble, while others might view it as a buying opportunity.

To understand whether now is a good time to invest, it’s important to look at the company’s recent financial performance. In its most recent earnings report for the year ending December 31, 2024, Doman reported revenues of $2.7 billion, with a gross margin of 16%. It generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $195.5 million and net earnings of $54.2 million. These numbers indicate that the growth stock remains profitable, even in a challenging market.

Why the drop?

So why is the stock down? One major factor is interest rates. Higher borrowing costs have slowed down home construction and renovations, reducing demand for building materials. This has affected companies across the industry, not just Doman. Investors have also been concerned about slowing economic growth, which could impact future earnings.

However, there are reasons to be optimistic. Analysts still see value in the stock, despite its recent decline. For income investors, Doman’s dividend is another point of interest. It has consistently paid dividends for 60 consecutive quarters. This shows that the growth stock is committed to returning value to shareholders, even during periods of stock price volatility.

Looking ahead, the key question is whether demand for building materials will improve. If interest rates continue to come down, home construction and renovation activity could pick up again. This would likely benefit Doman, helping its stock recover from recent losses. The company also continues to expand its presence in the U.S. through acquisitions, which could drive future growth.

Bottom line

For investors considering Doman, it’s important to weigh both the risks and opportunities. The growth stock’s decline might make it an attractive buy for those who believe in the company’s long-term potential. However, uncertainty in the economy and housing market could mean more short-term volatility.

Ultimately, Doman Building Materials remains a strong player in the industry, with a steady dividend history and a solid business model. While its stock has faced challenges, those with a long-term view may see this as an opportunity to buy at a discount. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making any decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Got 500? 1 Green Energy Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX green stock is a compelling investment option for long-term, socially conscious investors.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $128 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and monthly payouts. These stocks can help you earn over $128 in tax-free…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Down 27% From All-Time Highs, Is Brookfield Infrastructure a Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 30% from all-time highs, Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX dividend stock that should deliver outsized gains to shareholders.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

TSX Stocks Down Big: Which Ones Are Worth Buying Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While this TSX stock may have taken a plunge, it doesn't seem to be from anything the company has done…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks You Can’t Ignore

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks provide high dividend yields, steady cash flows, and help anchor portfolios against market fluctuations.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Stock Market Sell-Off? These 2 Dividend Knights Are Safe Bets Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whenever you're fearful about what the future of the stock market holds, just go back to basics with these two…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: These Canadian Dividend All-Stars Are Raising Payouts Again

| Kay Ng

Long-term income investors can consider these Canadian dividend all-stars that are trading at good valuations.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of ZMI You Should Own to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This BMO monthly income ETF is diversified and easy to understand.

Read more »