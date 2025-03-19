Down 32% From Highs: Is It Time to Load Up on This Growth Stock?

Investing in the stock market is never a straight line. Even the strongest companies can see their stock prices drop significantly, sometimes without a clear reason. This can create an opportunity for investors who believe in a company’s long-term potential. One such stock that has taken a hit recently is Doman Building Materials Group (TSX:DBM). The stock has fallen about 32% from its 52-week high, leaving investors wondering whether now is the time to buy.

Doman Building stock

Doman Building Materials is a well-established company in the building materials sector. It supplies a wide range of products used in new home construction, renovations, and industrial projects. The building materials supplier serves retailers, contractors, and manufacturers across Canada and parts of the United States. Its business is tied to construction demand, making it sensitive to housing market trends, interest rates, and economic cycles.

Despite its strong market position, Doman’s stock has struggled recently. As of writing, it traded at $6.69, down from its 52-week high of $9.96. This decline has caught the attention of investors looking for potential bargains. Some may see it as a sign of trouble, while others might view it as a buying opportunity.

To understand whether now is a good time to invest, it’s important to look at the company’s recent financial performance. In its most recent earnings report for the year ending December 31, 2024, Doman reported revenues of $2.7 billion, with a gross margin of 16%. It generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $195.5 million and net earnings of $54.2 million. These numbers indicate that the growth stock remains profitable, even in a challenging market.

Why the drop?

So why is the stock down? One major factor is interest rates. Higher borrowing costs have slowed down home construction and renovations, reducing demand for building materials. This has affected companies across the industry, not just Doman. Investors have also been concerned about slowing economic growth, which could impact future earnings.

However, there are reasons to be optimistic. Analysts still see value in the stock, despite its recent decline. For income investors, Doman’s dividend is another point of interest. It has consistently paid dividends for 60 consecutive quarters. This shows that the growth stock is committed to returning value to shareholders, even during periods of stock price volatility.

Looking ahead, the key question is whether demand for building materials will improve. If interest rates continue to come down, home construction and renovation activity could pick up again. This would likely benefit Doman, helping its stock recover from recent losses. The company also continues to expand its presence in the U.S. through acquisitions, which could drive future growth.

Bottom line

For investors considering Doman, it’s important to weigh both the risks and opportunities. The growth stock’s decline might make it an attractive buy for those who believe in the company’s long-term potential. However, uncertainty in the economy and housing market could mean more short-term volatility.

Ultimately, Doman Building Materials remains a strong player in the industry, with a steady dividend history and a solid business model. While its stock has faced challenges, those with a long-term view may see this as an opportunity to buy at a discount. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making any decisions.