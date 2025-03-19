Member Login
Here's How Many Shares of ZMI You Should Own to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends

This BMO monthly income ETF is diversified and easy to understand.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Figuring out your dividend income is much easier when an investment has a history of steady payouts. Most stocks pay dividends quarterly, with the amount fluctuating based on earnings and board decisions. Ideally, they increase their payout over time, but there’s no guarantee.

Some exchange-traded funds (ETFs), like BMO Monthly Income ETF (TSX:ZMI), operate differently. ZMI follows a structured distribution policy, meaning it aims to provide a consistent payout, even if underlying holdings fluctuate.

For ZMI, that currently means a monthly distribution of $0.07 per share—like clockwork. Here’s what you need to know about how many shares you’d need to generate $500 in monthly income.

What is ZMI?

ZMI is an ETF of ETFs, meaning it holds eight other BMO ETFs, all of which are tailored for income generation. It’s designed for maximum diversification, spreading investments across multiple asset classes and regions.

The fund’s largest allocation is 24.6% in Canadian corporate bonds, which are debt securities issued by stable Canadian companies, offering steady interest payments. It also has 19.45% in U.S. dividend stocks, providing exposure to established American companies known for consistent payouts.

Another 14.93% is in global dividend stocks with covered calls, meaning the ETF generates extra income by selling options on international stocks. It holds 13.28% in Canadian dividend stocks, ensuring exposure to reliable domestic payers.

On the fixed-income side, 10.52% is in U.S. corporate bonds, offering higher yields than government bonds but with more risk. There’s also 7.2% in international dividend stocks, broadening geographic diversification.

Rounding out the portfolio, 4.98% is in U.S. preferred shares, which provide hybrid equity and bond-like income, and 4.96% is in U.S. covered call and cash-secured put strategies, boosting income through options premiums.

All this diversification comes at a competitive 0.20% management expense ratio (MER), and right now, ZMI is yielding 4.8% annually, with monthly payouts.

How much do you need to buy to earn $500 a month?

The math is straightforward, thanks to ZMI’s steady $0.07 per share monthly distribution. Since the payout is fixed, you can calculate exactly how many shares you need to generate $500 per month.

Each share of ZMI pays $0.07 per month, which adds up to $0.84 per year ($0.07 × 12 months). To earn $500 monthly, you divide your target income by the per-share monthly payout: $500 ÷ $0.07 = 7,143 shares

Now that you know you need 7,143 shares, the next step is calculating how much that investment would cost at today’s price. As of March 11, each ZMI share trades at $17.58. To buy 7,143 shares, you’d need to invest: 7,143 × $17.58 = $125,553.94

That means to earn $500 per month, you’d have to invest about $125,554 in ZMI at its current price.

If you’re not holding ZMI in a Tax-Free Savings Account or a Registered Retirement Savings Plan, you’ll need to account for taxes on the distributions. In a non-registered account, part of the income may be taxed as dividends, interest, or return of capital, which can affect how much you actually take home.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

