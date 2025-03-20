Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

1 Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

Air Canada’s stock price is trading at very depressed valuations despite a thriving and growing business with a strong outlook.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Canadian flag

Source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Index has been holding up really well despite the added risks and uncertainties of 2025. From trade wars to geopolitical conflicts, there’s plenty of reasons for it to fall. Given this looming sense of danger, I would expect to find at least one stock on sale.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is certainly not immune to the potential fallout from these risks. And, trading at rock-bottom valuations, Air Canada’s stock price more than reflects this. But, looking at it from a long-term perspective, it seems like Air Canada stock has gotten way too cheap.

Let’s take a closer look.

Valuation – Air Canada stock is on sale

I want to start off by diving a little deeper into Air Canada stock’s valuation. We know that the stock took a big hit during the pandemic. In fact, it fell to lows of under $13. This was understandable, as travel stopped and the very future of travel was put into question. As a result, Air Canada took some big losses.

The stock has had its ups and downs since then, but today, it’s sunk right back to $15. That’s quite surprising considering the growth that Air Canada has seen since 2019. Not only has air travel (and Air Canada) recovered from the pandemic, but it’s also higher than in 2019, or the pre-pandemic days.

For example, operating revenue came in at $22 billion in 2024. This compares to operating revenue of $19 billion in 2019.  Also, adjusted net income came in at $1.3 billion in 2024 versus $917 million in 2019.

Yet, despite all of that, Air Canada stock is trading at a mere six times this year’s expected earnings. I know there are risks, but this seems excessively discounted considering all the progress Air Canada has made, both operationally and financially.

Air Canada: A long-term growth story

The strong traffic trends that Air Canada is seeing is being driven by a few things that I think are worth mentioning. The first is immigration. In Air Canada’s case, the airliner has truly become a global carrier. It has, in fact, added routes that service the needs of those who wish to visit their families across the globe. The second is the growth in premium tickets. And the third is the recovery of business travel.

Simply put, Air Canada has responded to the changing environment. For example, the airliner has added many popular routes such as its recent Pacific expansion. Air Canada’s traffic to the Pacific region, which includes Japan and Korea, increased 25% in 2024.

The years following the pandemic have seen air travel recover at a feverish pace. Today, it’s still going strong. Air Canada does have a few years of intense capital investment ahead, as it buys new aircraft, modernizing and upgrading its fleet. While this capital investment is a short-term drag on cash flows, it will pay off in the medium to long term.  

In fact, management laid out its target for 2028, and it looks pretty positive: $30 billion in revenue, a 17% EBITDA margin, and a 5% free cash flow margin. The consensus analyst earnings per share (EPS) estimate for 2028 is just under $3.30 – and this means that Air Canada trades at 4.6 times 2028 expected earnings.

The bottom line

Air Canada stock has never been a stock that I chose to invest in. Today, I am changing my opinion. I think that it’s too cheap to ignore and that the long-term outlook is positive. I would consider buying this stock while it is on sale.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Down 28% From Highs: This TSX Stock Screams ‘Buy’ Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock may have fallen from highs, but don't let that fool you. There is so much more to…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Robin Brown

Do you want to find some safe places to invest and earn a growing dividend stream over time? These four…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Energy Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy South Bow Stock or Freehold Royalties Today?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

RRSP users can choose between two high-yield stocks for higher tax-deferred income and tax savings.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Primed to Explode in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One Canadian stock could explode in 2025 because of an expanding business and minimal threat from the ongoing tariff war.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Investing

Trump Tariffs: Is Your Money Safe?

| Andrew Button

If you hold diversified Canadian ETFs like iShares TSX Financials ETF (TSX:XFN), your money won't be too affected by Trump's…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stocks for Beginners

Plummet Alert: Is This TSX Growth Stock a Bargain or a Falling Knife?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock was once a major winner, but can investors wait for more?

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 TSX Stocks to Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two quality dividend stocks are strong “holds” for long-term TFSA investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

My Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a solid dividend payout history and offer resilient yields that can help you earn stress-free passive…

Read more »