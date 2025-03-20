Member Login
Home » Investing » Build a Canadian Fixed-Income Fortress With Bond ETFs and GICs

Build a Canadian Fixed-Income Fortress With Bond ETFs and GICs

These GICs and bond ETFs could help reduce volatility in your investment portfolio

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

If all this talk of tariffs and recessions has you worried, fear not—there’s an asset class that offers protection and steady income: fixed income.

Structurally, fixed-income investments differ from stocks because instead of owning a company, you’re lending money to them—or even to the government. In return, you get interest payments and, in most cases, your principal back at maturity.

Because of this, fixed-income investments can provide more safety and stability, especially during market downturns. Even if you’re a high-risk, high-growth investor, keeping at least 10-20% of your portfolio in fixed income can help smooth out volatility and provide a reliable income stream.

Here’s a look at two key options for building your fixed-income fortress: Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) and bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

GICs: Maximum safety

GICs are fixed-term deposits where you lock in your money for a set period in exchange for a guaranteed interest rate. GICs are one of the safest investments available, as they are insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) for up to $100,000 per institution.

The downside is that GICs are not liquid—once you deposit your money, you can’t withdraw it early without forfeiting interest or facing penalties. Additionally, rates fluctuate based on what terms banks want to promote and the direction of the Bank of Canada’s policy interest rate.

Right now, my preferred GIC provider is EQ Bank, which offers rates between 3.50% and 3.65% for registered accounts like Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) and Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs), with terms ranging from one to five years.

Bond ETFs: Crash protection

Bond ETFs can vary greatly along two key dimensions: credit risk and maturity.

For credit risk, bonds range from junk bonds (high yield but riskier), to investment-grade corporate bonds (moderate risk and yield), to federal government bonds (the safest but lowest-yielding). The higher the credit quality, the lower the risk of default, but also the lower the return.

For maturity, bonds are classified as short term, intermediate, or long term. Short-term bonds are least sensitive to interest rate changes, while long-term bonds are most sensitive—meaning their prices can drop sharply when interest rates rise but rally when rates fall.

If I were hedging against the risk of a near-term recession, I’d focus on high credit quality and long duration. That’s why my preferred tool for this is BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZFL). This ETF only holds Government of Canada bonds with maturities longer than 10 years and currently yields around 3%.

If long-term interest rates fall sharply due to an economic downturn, ZFL could see significant price appreciation, making it a strong defensive play.

The Foolish takeaway

Understanding bonds and fixed income unlocks a ton of strategies for playing defence with your investment portfolio.

For example, you could buy a series of one-year GICs that mature in staggered intervals—ensuring you always have a steady stream of safe, interest-earning assets being redeemed each year.

If your portfolio is currently 100% stocks, you might also consider shifting 10% into ZFL. During a recession, long-term government bonds tend to rise in value as interest rates fall. This could create a rebalancing bonus, where you sell high-performing bonds to buy cheaper stocks when markets eventually recover.

A little fixed-income exposure can go a long way in making your portfolio more resilient.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Down 28% From Highs: This TSX Stock Screams ‘Buy’ Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock may have fallen from highs, but don't let that fool you. There is so much more to…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Robin Brown

Do you want to find some safe places to invest and earn a growing dividend stream over time? These four…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Energy Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy South Bow Stock or Freehold Royalties Today?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

RRSP users can choose between two high-yield stocks for higher tax-deferred income and tax savings.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Primed to Explode in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One Canadian stock could explode in 2025 because of an expanding business and minimal threat from the ongoing tariff war.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Investing

Trump Tariffs: Is Your Money Safe?

| Andrew Button

If you hold diversified Canadian ETFs like iShares TSX Financials ETF (TSX:XFN), your money won't be too affected by Trump's…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stocks for Beginners

Plummet Alert: Is This TSX Growth Stock a Bargain or a Falling Knife?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock was once a major winner, but can investors wait for more?

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 TSX Stocks to Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two quality dividend stocks are strong “holds” for long-term TFSA investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

My Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a solid dividend payout history and offer resilient yields that can help you earn stress-free passive…

Read more »