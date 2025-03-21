Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: Top 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA: Top 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Here are three of the best growth stocks TFSA investors can buy and hold in their tax-sheltered accounts forever.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market does not look like the prettiest place to invest your money right now. The tariffs being thrown from the U.S. and retaliatory tariffs from Canada are leading to plenty of market volatility. There’s no telling how the situation will pan out, but we can expect plenty of uncertainty in the coming weeks. There is even a realistic possibility of a recession here and across the border.

Investing in growth stocks in a time like this does not seem like the wisest move. However, a downturn across the board might just be the perfect opportunity to reposition your self-directed portfolio for significant long-term growth.

Volatile market conditions also cause share prices of many high-quality stocks to decline along with the rest of the market. Companies with solid fundamentals and strong long-term growth stocks with favourable trends on the horizon can bounce back strong when the dust settles. Against this backdrop, here are three growth stocks you should keep an eye on.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a $5.85 billion market cap Canadian apparel brand with a solid presence in the North American market. The integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands designs accessories and apparel for several brands and sells them under its banner. Retail and e-commerce are the two major contributors to its revenues.

As of this writing, it trades for $51.81 per share, down by almost 30% from its 52-week high due to the tariff situation. Despite the pullback, the company’s fundamentals remain strong. The company has consistently delivered solid top- and bottom-line growth due to its wares, and the stock has outperformed the broader market. The recent dip can be a good buying opportunity.

Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is an $8.21 billion market capitalization leader in the global aviation space, known for delivering some of the most exceptional business jets. Bombardier used to have a rail division and was also involved in commercial aviation operations. After a major transformation, the once-struggling aerospace focuses solely on business jets. The shift is paying off for the company, with Bombardier reporting improved profitability and steady revenue.

As of this writing, BBD stock trades for $15.60, down 17.41% from its 52-week high amid the broader market downturn. Despite ongoing uncertainties, the company has ambitious financial targets. It plans to generate $9 billion in revenue this year and expects to bring $900 million in free cash flow. The company’s financials since its transformation suggest that it is in a much stronger position than a few years ago. It can be a good pick to add to your portfolio on the dip.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a $42.18 billion market cap discount retailer that seems to always be doing better than the rest of the market, especially when the chips are down across the board. The company owns and operates a chain of discount retail stores, providing a wide range of everyday products at low and fixed prices. This business model is perfect during harsh economic conditions when people need to save as much as possible.

As of this writing, DOL stock trades for $150.36 per share, down by less than 3% from its 52-week high. It is hovering close to its all-time high. The business is solid, continuing to do well, and plans to expand its presence in Canada. It also plans to increase its presence in Latin America through its majority stake in Dollarcity. It can be a good investment right now.

Foolish takeaway

Provided things go well, Artizia stock and Bombardier stock can post strong recoveries and deliver outsized gains. Meanwhile, you can bank on the strength of a recession-resistant investment like Dollarama stock to offset the losses from your more vulnerable investments in the short term. The best thing about DOL stock is its ability to post gains even in bull markets.

Allocating a portion of your available Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room to these stocks can help you enjoy wealth growth without incurring any income or capital gains taxes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip, Eh? 3 Canadian Stocks to Scoop Up During This Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for value in a correction? Now could be the time to pick up these three Canadian stocks.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Aritzia’s (TSX:ATZ) solid fundamentals with rising U.S. brand awareness and consistent execution across both physical and digital channels make it…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

With Stocks Down in 2025, Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Button

Should you buy the dip? In this article, I explore that question, ultimately concluding that it depends on what you…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will Suncor Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor is performing exceptionally well, and after a record-breaking 2024, it stands well positioned to extend this momentum into 2025.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the Correction: A Smart Investor’s Guide to Canadian Value Plays

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for more value from you Canadian stocks? Check out these winners on the TSX today.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Investing

Waste Connections: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Joey Frenette

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) stock isn't cheap, but it's still looking attractive at current prices.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Investing

Stocks on the Move That Are Still Deals Today

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) has been choppy but shares look cheap here.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Stock Market

My Zaniest Stock Market Predictions for 2025 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the economic prediction for 2025 and the potential rebound in sectors hit by tariffs. Read more for analysis.

Read more »