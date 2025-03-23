Member Login
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) looks like a great buy for new investors right here.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He's been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather."
It’s been a terrible month for the broad markets, with tariff uncertainties and valuation concerns that seem to be “correcting” before our eyes. Indeed, it’s a scary time to be a new investor or retiree. That said, it’s times like these when most other investors are hitting sell, when it tends to be a pretty good time to hit the buy button. Indeed, you’ve probably heard that contrarian investing can be key to some pretty good results.

Though buying dips and plunges can be rewarding, knowing what to buy can be just as important, if not more so, than when to buy. Indeed, some firms are better equipped than others to tackle a unique slate of macro headwinds thrown their way. And, of course, there are firms that stand to be hard-hit and are oversold with a management team whose resilience is underestimated in the heat of a panic.

In this piece, we’ll check in on what I’d like to refer to as “the ultimate growth” stock for beginners with $1,000 or less. Indeed, new investors, especially young ones, should pursue growth companies. But simplicity and ease of understanding are key, so betting on the hottest data analytics artificial intelligence (AI) company probably shouldn’t be in the cards, at least as far as first-stock candidates are concerned.

In any case, we’ll check out an easy-to-understand business that I believe could make for a great pick-up on recent weakness. Though shares could remain in a bear market for another year, I like today’s price of admission and the three- to four-year roadmap from here as management weighs their next big move.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a pretty easy business to understand. It’s the convenience store firm behind such names as Circle K and Couche-Tard, as it’s still known in the province of Quebec. At $67 and change per share, Couche-Tard is now down more than 21% from its all-time highs. Indeed, there’s been growing doubt about the ongoing pursuit of 7-Eleven’s parent company.

And while regulatory hurdles still exist, it doesn’t sound like Couche-Tard’s managers are backing down. Recently, the company advanced its friendly offer despite what has been a quiet past couple of weeks.

Couche-Tard founder Alain Bouchard is pushing hard, and I think he’s right to do so. As Bouchard and company aim to offer a deal that 7-Eleven’s parents can’t refuse, I’d not bet against the Canadian-born growth icon as it looks to expand its global reach in a big way. The stock looks incredibly cheap at 17.61 times trailing price to earnings, regardless of what ends up happening with 7-Eleven.

Indeed, talks have dragged a bit, and investors are growing impatient. However, I think ATD stock is one of those names to buy for a TFSA and forget about for the next couple of years. Couche-Tard has big money to spend, and my guess is it’ll put it to work on efforts that could deliver significant value (and likely continued gains) for shareholders over the long run. Couche-Tard stock may be in a bear market, but it’s still doubled in the past five years. Don’t give up on it now, just because there’s more in the way of economic uncertainty.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

